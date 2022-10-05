Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AIN'T TOO PROUD at Center Theatre Kicks Off in December

Performances run December 16 – January 1, 2023.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits, with 14 reaching number one, and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

Previews begin December 13. Opens December 15. Through January 1, 2023.
Previews (December 13 - 14)
Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Opens Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m.
Regular Performances (December 16 - January 1, 2023)
Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. No Monday performances.

Ticket Prices: $40 - $155 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)
Tickets go on sale on October 10, 2022 and will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).
Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf, hard of hearing and/or have low vision community: For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS.

AIN'T TOO PROUD at Center Theatre Kicks Off in December





More Hot Stories For You


Hollywood Stars Raise Over $436,000 For Television Academy FoundationHollywood Stars Raise Over $436,000 For Television Academy Foundation
October 4, 2022

Television stars, sports luminaries, entertainment industry executives, Television Academy leadership and corporate partners competed in the golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, Monday, Oct. 3.
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 Fall & Holiday Special EventsLa Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 Fall & Holiday Special Events
October 4, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced its 2022 Fall and holiday season of special event shows!  “Don’t Dream It, Be It…” as you join Barry Bostwick, the film’s “Brad Majors,” for a 47th Anniversary screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, plus more.
Hero Theatre to Spotlight Stories of Black Women With NUESTRO PLANETA & NOTHING NOTHINGHero Theatre to Spotlight Stories of Black Women With NUESTRO PLANETA & NOTHING NOTHING
October 4, 2022

Hero Theatre will spotlight the stories of Black women with two new commissions. Phanésia Pharel joins Hero as the newest commission for Nuestro Planeta. Playwright Amina Henry, whose play Troy was commissioned and presented by Hero in 2019, returns to riff on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing in a follow-up commission.
Lesli Margherita, Jeff Skowron & More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Musical Theatre WestLesli Margherita, Jeff Skowron & More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Musical Theatre West
October 4, 2022

Long Beach's Musical Theatre West has announced its cast for the upcoming production of Damn Yankees, set to debut for select dates through October 30th. Broadway and West End star, Lesli Margherita, will return to the MTW stage to play the role of Lola.
Niki Haris And Donna De Lory Come To Catalina Jazz Club This MonthNiki Haris And Donna De Lory Come To Catalina Jazz Club This Month
October 4, 2022

Acclaimed recording artists and Madonna's famed backup singers Niki Haris and Donna De Lory will reunite for a night of nostalgia in which they share the soundtrack of their lives at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Sunday, October 16, at 7:30pm, it was announced by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.