ADAM- KEEP THE FAITH BABY Opens February 28 At The GGC Theatre

The GGC Theatre will soon present Adam- Keep the Faith, Baby. A show about Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., written by Clarence R. Cuthbertson. Directed by Gloria Gifford. Produced for Jamaica Moon Productions by Raven Bowens and Keturah V. Hamilton. Performed by Myers Clark. The performances will run February 28, March 1, 7, 8 and 14, 2025.

Adam- Keep the Faith, Baby is a story of Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., (1908-1972), civil rights activist, pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, and charismatic Congressman of the 18th District, which includes Harlem. He is depicted being interviewed by an unseen reporter on Powell's last day in Congress in January, 1971. Renowned as being effective for getting things done for his constituents, and for powerfully advancing civil rights legislation, he was also notorious for a colorful lifestyle that included taking young women to his property in Bimini in the Bahamas, an activity that may have led to his political downfall.

Myers Clark portrays Powell in solo performance. Trained at American Conservatory Theatre, his previous work includes roles in No Place to Be Somebody, Porgy and Bess, Hair, Hamlet, All's Well that Ends Well, Hotel Paradiso, The Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World, and more.

Gloria Gifford (winner of NAACP Best Director Award for Antony and Cleopatra and Much Ado About Nothing) directs. The New York and Broadway- trained director/actress/teacher received an M.A. from the New School, where she studied Criminology after graduating with a degree in Political Science from SUNY New Paltz. She has directed over 75 stage productions, including On Golden Pond (with Salome Jens and Andrew Prine), Our Lady of 121st St. (L.A. Times Critic's Choice), The Tempest, Romantic Comedy, A Bed and a Bar, Summer and Smoke, Wait Until Dark, Love Allways, and many more. A veteran actor with credits on Broadway, in hit films (opposite Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, John Candy and Tobey Maguire), and recurring roles on four TV series, she has also been known as an acting coach to emerging stars and as the producer of the Rebel Planet Short Film Festival in Hollywood.

Clarence R. Cuthbertson is the playwright. His works include Dear Anna, Dear Peter; Faith Journey; and eighteen more. He is the artistic director of Carabana Ensemble Theatre.

Adam- Keep the Faith, Baby premiered in 2015. Mr. Clark performed it at the National Black Theatre in Harlem in 2017. The play is an ideal selection for Black History Month.

