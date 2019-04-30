A YEAR IN DRAGONFLY Opens At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

World Premier of A Year in Dragonfly is the true survival story of one woman's journey after being brutally attacked by her newlywed husband. Using all original poetry and music, Austin Musick shares her navigation back from the darkest corners of fear, shame, and depression as she finds a way to no longer tread the water's of a painful past and begins to fly in the present towards the bright horizon of the future. From nymph in water to dragon in sky. A Year in Dragonfly opens June 9th as part of The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 at Asylum @ Studio C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd, 90038.

"Science has said that the Dragonfly swims as a nymph for almost a year before it begins to fly. As a woman with Native American heritage, I tattooed the symbol for the Dragonfly as a totem upon my arm the day I began my voyage to find my true self. I can officially say, just as my song Risky Whiskey Woman states: "I have been broken, I've been beaten, I've been left behind. I've been cheated, did some cheating and told "I Love You" many times..." But regardless, after all was said and through, I survived. I not only survived but did so still believing that I would continue to love and would be loved again. It all just needed to start from within."

PERFORMANCES:

Sunday, June 9th, 4pm Preview

Thursday, June 20th, 7pm

Friday, June 28th, 8:30pm

55 minutes - Appropriate for audiences 16+

TICKETS: Free admission - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5537?tab=tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You