A Noise Within to Present A LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL for Three Performances Only
The evening features three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians.
A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series will celebrate the holidays with three performances of Latina Christmas Special, an American comedy of Latina proportions. You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas "dramas" that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends. Bursting with laughs, more laughs, music and escándalo (scandal)!
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHO:
• Created by Diana Yanez
• Written and performed by Maria Russell, Sandra Valls and Diana Yanez
• Directed by Geoffrey Rivas
• Presented by A Noise Within, Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott producing artistic directors, in association with AtomicTuna Productions
WHEN:
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
A Noise Within
3352 E Foothill Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107
TICKET PRICES:
$19-$49
HOW:
(626) 356-3100 or go to anoisewithin.org/noise-now
