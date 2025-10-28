A Noise Within to Celebrate 13 years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Noise Within’s special brand of holiday magic is set to return for another joy-filled season. Beloved for its inventive staging, whimsical costumes and boundless good cheer, the company’s musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol will once again light up the stage with fresh surprises and heartfelt spirit.

Uniquely faithful to the original text by Charles Dickens, every word in this production is taken from the novel, with not a single line added or changed. Adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott, co-directed by Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, and featuring original music by Robert Oriol and music direction by Rod Bagheri, the creative team reinvents the production each year, ensuring that no two seasons are ever the same.

“It’s amazing, really, the discovery that we could stay with something this long and still love it, still continue to find new depths every year,” says Elliott. “There’s something about this story’s enduring humanity that keeps inspiring us.”

“It’s such a joyous experience to return to A Christmas Carol annually,” adds Rodriguez-Elliott. “It reminds us of the power of community, compassion and transformation, the very things the holidays are meant to celebrate.”

This year, the role of Ebenezer Scrooge will be shared by Elliott and Henri Lubatti (One Man, Two Guvnors). The ensemble features A Noise Within resident artists Kasey Mahaffy as Bob Cratchit, Riley Shanahan as Marley, Trisha Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Cassandra Marie Murphy as Belle, and Alison Rodriguez as the Narrator. Dan Lin (Misalliance) appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Anthony Adu returns for a third year as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Also featured are Amber Liekhus, Jack Zubieta, and Analisa Idalia (all seen in last season’s A Man of No Importance) as Mrs. Cratchit, Fred Cratchit, and Fred’s wife. Young performers, including Brooklyn Bao, Stella Bullock, Brendan Burgos, Micah Lanfer and Dorothy Smith as the Cratchit children and Aria Zhang as Tiny Tim, are all drawn from A Noise Within’s Summer with Shakespeare program.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; Costume Designer Angela Balogh Calin; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; lighting designer Ken Booth; projections designer Nicholas Santiago; and properties designer Stephen Taylor. The stage manager is Angela Sonner, assisted by Hope Matthews.

With its stirring original music, vivid storytelling and exuberant cast, A Christmas Carol at A Noise Within continues to capture the timeless magic of Dickens’ classic—and the enduring hope that kindness can redeem us all.

Performances of A Christmas Carol take place November 30 through December 24 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m., with one preview scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. There will be three additional performances, on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $51.50 (including fees). Student tickets start at $25. Tickets to the performance on Thursday, Dec. 4 will be Pay What You Choose, with tickets starting at $10 (available online beginning at 12 p.m. the Monday prior to that performance). Family packs are available, as well as discounts for groups of 10 or more. Appropriate for ages 5 and up (babies and toddlers not permitted).

An additional sensory-friendly “Relaxed Performance” will take place on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m., providing an inviting environment for those living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Developmental Delay, Neuromuscular Disorder, Sensory Integrative Dysfunction, Attention Deficit Disorder and Disorders of Social Interaction and Communication. The Relaxed Performance offers a shorter run time; freedom to talk and move around the theater during the performance; reduced lighting and sound effects; designated activity/relaxation spaces for those who need a break; and trained staff available to assist patrons throughout the event.

