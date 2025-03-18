A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Comes To Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Midsummer Night's Dream is coming to Long Beach Shakespeare Company this month. William Shakespeare's classic romp filled with royalty, lovers & friends, fairies & fools, all gathering on one magical night in the forest.

Known for its commitment to bringing Shakespeare's works to life in an accessible and engaging way, the Long Beach Shakespeare Company continues its tradition of producing high-quality performances that celebrate the beauty and richness of classical theater.

A Midsummer Night's Dream promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with humor, romance, and the magic that can only be felt at the theatre. Performances run March 28 - April 13 at Helen Borgers Theatre.

Comments