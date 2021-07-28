A Little New Music Spotlight Series Presents Fleitman & Bassett

The Spotlight Series, created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist team, Jessica Fleitman & Rick Bassett on August 3rd. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Travis Leland. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Fleitman & Bassett, whose music has appeared in ALNM concerts three times, will look back at clips from the archives as well as premiering a brand new work for viewers! Join the conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Rick Bassett (composer) and Jessica Fleitman (lyricist/bookwriter) received the 2018 BMI Foundation Jerry Harrington Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Musical Theatre. Their work has been featured at NY City Center's "Front & Center: The Original Musicals of Tomorrow with Tom Kitt," "A Little New Music" in Los Angeles, the BMI Workshop's Smokers and showcases, Duplex's "In the Works" series, Musical Theatre Radio's "In Between the Lines" show, and elsewhere. They've received commissions from JCP Downtown (children's musical: LITTLE MISS SHUSHAN) and the Wellsongs Project (song: One One Direction; featured on the Wellsongs Project CD from Broadway Records) and are currently developing a new musical comedy, THE AVERAGE SIZED-MERMAID..

Jessica is the winner of the Chair's Award from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where she received her MFA in Dramatic Writing. She's a former staff writer for Hearst and Verizon's digital comedy channel Seriously.TV, and her plays have received multiple productions and awards. Rick is a MAC Award nominee and John Duffy Composers Institute Fellow. His orchestrations have been performed by Sutton Foster with Boston Pops, NY Pops, and featured on her recent CD "Take Me to The World." On Broadway, Rick has also co-orchestrated the shows VIOLET; CAROLINE, OR CHANGE; and TWELFTH NIGHT at Lincoln Center. Recently, Rick created the reduced orchestration for Jeanine Tesori's opera, BLUE.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org.