A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month

One year ago, The Robey Theatre Company presented a World Premiere play, A Heated Discussion, a drama that resonated powerfully with audiences. Now the company is bringing the production back to the stage.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited is a revision and a re-statement of the earlier work, incorporating national and world events that have impacted us in the succeeding year. These events impact the narrative of the show as well. Fifty percent of our cast is also new.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited reunites the creative duo of award-winning playwright Levy Lee Simon (The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel; For the Love of Freedom: The Haitian Trilogy) and acclaimed director Ben Guillory (who is also Co-founder and Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company).

Living in these turbulent times of political, social and racial unrest, imagine what would happen if historical icons of the past were summoned by three Yoruba African Orishas, to offer their commentary on what is going on in today's world. What would that encounter yield? This is what occurs in, A Heated Discussion-Revisited. The icons are: Malcolm X, Zora Neale Hurston, Lorraine Hansberry, Dr. Martin Luther King, Maya Angelou, Tupac Shakur, Ida B. Wells, Dr. Francis Cress Welsing, James Baldwin, Bob Marley, Nina Simone, Richard Pryor and lastly a mysteriously powerful figure who may offer the solution. Given that they are all very passionate, vocal and controversial their encounter can only be heated when they discuss the status of Black America today. What will they say? What choices remain, for what many feel are the most troubled times for Black people in America since the 60s? It will be a provocative, smoldering urgent discussion that is desperately needed. What solutions will arise to resolve police killings, systemic racism, historical bias and the violent enmity that fuels these acts? Some of the solutions will shock you or maybe not. "Open your ears" and Welcome to A Heated Discussion----------------- Revisited.

The cast includes Lorenz Arnell, Kimberly Bailey, PhiLip Bell, Christina Childress, Alex W.S.T. Chumley, Marcus Clark-Oliver, Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Monte Escalante, Ben Guillory, Julio Hanson, Rosie Lee Hooks, LaShada Jackson, Ayonna Michele, Charyse Monet, Swisyzinna, Damon Rutledge, Shanae Sharon and Anderlyn Smith.

Producer: Ben Guillory. Associate Producer: JC Cadena. Production Stage Manager: Crystal Nix. Music Director/Composer: Cydney Wayne Davis. Graphic Design: Jason Mimms. Set design: Evan A. Bartoletti. Costume designer: Ashley Nicole Medina. Choreographer: Jan Bouldin Blunt. Assistant Stage Manager: Melvin Price.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a donation to support our programming at Click Here

It is recommended that audience members wear masks for their safety.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited is inspired in part by our recent news headlines, giving the narrative a compelling urgency. It's time for you to see A Heated Discussion -Revisited.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: A Heated Discussion- Revisited. A new production.

WHO: Written by Levy Lee Simon. Based on an idea by Ben Guillory. Produced and directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company.

WHERE: Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the intimate Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

WHEN: Half-priced previews Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular show times Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Saturday matinee on June 17 at 2 p.m. Closes Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $40. Students, seniors and veterans with ID, $25. Except Saturday, May 20 when all seats will be $50 (includes reception). Previews (May 18 and 19) $20.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

Q&As will follow Sunday performances.