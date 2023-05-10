A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month

Previews begin May 18 and the show will run through June 18.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS Photo 4 La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

One year ago, The Robey Theatre Company presented a World Premiere play, A Heated Discussion, a drama that resonated powerfully with audiences. Now the company is bringing the production back to the stage.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited is a revision and a re-statement of the earlier work, incorporating national and world events that have impacted us in the succeeding year. These events impact the narrative of the show as well. Fifty percent of our cast is also new.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited reunites the creative duo of award-winning playwright Levy Lee Simon (The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel; For the Love of Freedom: The Haitian Trilogy) and acclaimed director Ben Guillory (who is also Co-founder and Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company).

Living in these turbulent times of political, social and racial unrest, imagine what would happen if historical icons of the past were summoned by three Yoruba African Orishas, to offer their commentary on what is going on in today's world. What would that encounter yield? This is what occurs in, A Heated Discussion-Revisited. The icons are: Malcolm X, Zora Neale Hurston, Lorraine Hansberry, Dr. Martin Luther King, Maya Angelou, Tupac Shakur, Ida B. Wells, Dr. Francis Cress Welsing, James Baldwin, Bob Marley, Nina Simone, Richard Pryor and lastly a mysteriously powerful figure who may offer the solution. Given that they are all very passionate, vocal and controversial their encounter can only be heated when they discuss the status of Black America today. What will they say? What choices remain, for what many feel are the most troubled times for Black people in America since the 60s? It will be a provocative, smoldering urgent discussion that is desperately needed. What solutions will arise to resolve police killings, systemic racism, historical bias and the violent enmity that fuels these acts? Some of the solutions will shock you or maybe not. "Open your ears" and Welcome to A Heated Discussion----------------- Revisited.

The cast includes Lorenz Arnell, Kimberly Bailey, PhiLip Bell, Christina Childress, Alex W.S.T. Chumley, Marcus Clark-Oliver, Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Monte Escalante, Ben Guillory, Julio Hanson, Rosie Lee Hooks, LaShada Jackson, Ayonna Michele, Charyse Monet, Swisyzinna, Damon Rutledge, Shanae Sharon and Anderlyn Smith.

Producer: Ben Guillory. Associate Producer: JC Cadena. Production Stage Manager: Crystal Nix. Music Director/Composer: Cydney Wayne Davis. Graphic Design: Jason Mimms. Set design: Evan A. Bartoletti. Costume designer: Ashley Nicole Medina. Choreographer: Jan Bouldin Blunt. Assistant Stage Manager: Melvin Price.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a donation to support our programming at Click Here

It is recommended that audience members wear masks for their safety.

A Heated Discussion -Revisited is inspired in part by our recent news headlines, giving the narrative a compelling urgency. It's time for you to see A Heated Discussion -Revisited.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: A Heated Discussion- Revisited. A new production.

WHO: Written by Levy Lee Simon. Based on an idea by Ben Guillory. Produced and directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company.

WHERE: Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the intimate Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

WHEN: Half-priced previews Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular show times Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Saturday matinee on June 17 at 2 p.m. Closes Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $40. Students, seniors and veterans with ID, $25. Except Saturday, May 20 when all seats will be $50 (includes reception). Previews (May 18 and 19) $20.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

Q&As will follow Sunday performances.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month Photo
A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month

One year ago, The Robey Theatre Company presented a World Premiere play, A Heated Discussion, a drama that resonated powerfully with audiences. Now the company is bringing the production back to the stage. 

Fountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This Summer Photo
Fountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This Summer

Welcome to Bluefish Cove. The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove by Jane Chambers.

Alonzo King Lines Ballet to Return to The Wallis With DEEP RIVER in June Photo
Alonzo King Lines Ballet to Return to The Wallis With DEEP RIVER in June

Alonzo King LINES Ballet will return to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Deep River by company co-founder, artistic director, and visionary choreographer Alonzo King, on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Exhibition Yadigâr Memento Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern A Photo
Exhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey

A special fundraising exhibition Yadigâr 'memento' - The Textiles and Handicrafts of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Santa Monica.


More Hot Stories For You

Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers
FOUR Has its World Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalFOUR Has its World Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival
News Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SEARED By Theresa RebeckNews Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SEARED By Theresa Rebeck
International City Theatre Presents INTO THE BREECHES!International City Theatre Presents INTO THE BREECHES!

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
3Below Theaters (4/20-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Written & Performed by Laser Webber
The Broadwater Second Stage (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackie
Broadwater Second Stage (6/01-6/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET
The Music Center (6/16-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU