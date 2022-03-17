Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A HAMLET STUDY To Open At The Shakespeare Center LA

Limited Engagement: 4 weekends only. Saturdays and Sundays April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and May 1. Evening and matinee shows available.

Mar. 17, 2022  

"h7: A Hamlet Study" is a modern exploration and performance of Hamlet's seven soliloquies. Follow a Hamlet caught half way between reality and a fever dream while a host of electrical apparitions force them to face their own actions, questions and philosophies.

Directed by Mason Ross. Written by Shayne Eastin with soliloquies and additional text by William Shakespeare. Featuring Shayne Eastin, Benjamin Berg, Steve Eastin and Mason Ross. Music by Scott Burke.

Recommended for ages 17 & up.

All audiences members must show proof of vaccination against Covid and masks will be required.

The Shakespeare Center LA: 1238 w. 1st St Los Angeles, Ca 90026

Tickets: $20

Official website: h7hamlet.com

Tickets and more information available at h7hamlet.com



