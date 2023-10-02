A DAY IN THE SUN Short Film Festival Celebrates Diverse Stories and Cultural Heritage

A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival, a pioneering event dedicated to illuminating lesser-known histories and narratives, proudly announces its call for submissions for compelling short films by diverse independent filmmakers from around the world. The festival aims to spotlight contributions and histories that have often been marginalized, amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities.

The festival, which accepts narrative, documentary, and animated short films (44 minutes or less), is set to captivate audiences with stories embodying themes of freedom, equity, civil and human rights. This endeavor serves as an essential platform to awaken new audiences to the rich experiences and journeys of various cultures and communities.

A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival is now accepting submissions via FilmFreeway. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work and share their unique narratives. Submissions can be made through the following link: Click Here

"We are thrilled to provide a platform that empowers independent filmmakers to share their compelling stories and shed light on important histories that have been overlooked," said Sheila Jackson, Festival Director of A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival. "Our festival is a celebration of the diverse and global cultures that make up Los Angeles, and we welcome filmmakers who aim to challenge the status quo and promote equality through the art of film."

The festival will feature a carefully curated selection of short films, showcasing the creative talent and dedication of filmmakers committed to making a positive impact through storytelling. A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees, engaging them with thought-provoking narratives and thoughtfully crafted visuals.

Our LIVE screening event for our winners will take place in the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles. In addition, we will host a virtual screening event to feature our Official Selection. For more information on A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival and to submit your film, please visit Click Here.

