A DAY IN THE SUN Short Film Festival Celebrates Diverse Stories and Cultural Heritage

Celebrating diverse stories and cultural heritage, A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival shines a spotlight on marginalized narratives.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

A DAY IN THE SUN Short Film Festival Celebrates Diverse Stories and Cultural Heritage

A DAY IN THE SUN Short Film Festival Celebrates Diverse Stories and Cultural Heritage

A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival, a pioneering event dedicated to illuminating lesser-known histories and narratives, proudly announces its call for submissions for compelling short films by diverse independent filmmakers from around the world. The festival aims to spotlight contributions and histories that have often been marginalized, amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities.

The festival, which accepts narrative, documentary, and animated short films (44 minutes or less), is set to captivate audiences with stories embodying themes of freedom, equity, civil and human rights. This endeavor serves as an essential platform to awaken new audiences to the rich experiences and journeys of various cultures and communities.

A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival is now accepting submissions via FilmFreeway. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work and share their unique narratives. Submissions can be made through the following link: Click Here

"We are thrilled to provide a platform that empowers independent filmmakers to share their compelling stories and shed light on important histories that have been overlooked," said Sheila Jackson, Festival Director of A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival. "Our festival is a celebration of the diverse and global cultures that make up Los Angeles, and we welcome filmmakers who aim to challenge the status quo and promote equality through the art of film."

The festival will feature a carefully curated selection of short films, showcasing the creative talent and dedication of filmmakers committed to making a positive impact through storytelling. A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees, engaging them with thought-provoking narratives and thoughtfully crafted visuals.

Our LIVE screening event for our winners will take place in the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles. In addition, we will host a virtual screening event to feature our Official Selection. For more information on A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival and to submit your film, please visit Click Here.

A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival is a groundbreaking event that celebrates diverse narratives and cultural heritage through short films. The festival aims to highlight lesser-known histories and stories by independent filmmakers from around the world, with a focus on promoting equity, civil and human rights. A Day in the Sun Short Film Festival wants to awaken new audiences to the experiences and journeys of diverse cultures and communities.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
RENT to Open at At the Long Beach Playhouse This Month Photo
RENT to Open at At the Long Beach Playhouse This Month

Don't miss the highly anticipated production of RENT at the Long Beach Playhouse this month. Get all the details on dates and ticket information for this iconic musical.

2
Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE Photo
Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE

Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will open the 2023-24 Symphonic Series with American Kaleidoscope on Sunday, October 15 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Listen: Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman Joins THE ART OF Photo
Listen: Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman Joins THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Tony-winning Pasadena Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman discusses the theatre's role in regional theatre and the importance of kindness in a new episode of the Art of Kindness podcast.

4
Latino Theater Company Receives $5 Million Grant to Lead National Latinx Theater Initiativ Photo
Latino Theater Company Receives $5 Million Grant to Lead National Latinx Theater Initiative

Los Angeles-based Latino Theater Company has been awarded a $5 million grant from national and local foundations to spearhead the National Latinx Theater Initiative. This new re-granting program aims to boost the national profile of Latinx theater companies and nurture artistic voices in a post-pandemic landscape.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Made
Whitefire Theatre (9/21-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stravinsky and Shostakovich with Dudamel
Walt Disney Concert Hall (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You