A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season

eanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197352®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1), skating into more than 20 cities this fall. The critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score in a tribute to the legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production complete with all-new immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons. The tour visits Greensburg, Pennsylvania on November 26, Charles M. Schulz's birthday; he would have turned 100 years old this year.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is a truly charming and heartwarming production. Seeing the show is a new holiday tradition for many families as well as those who are nostalgic for the classic animated special," says Todd Gershwin from Gershwin Entertainment, the producers of the live show. "It's also a great way for young children to experience a theatre show for the first time. There's really no better way for fans to celebrate this holiday treasure than with the Peanuts gang."

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 55 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated special, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the cast sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On-Stage tour dates include:

November 18 Gulfport, MS Immersive Media Performing Arts Center

November 19 Galveston, TX The Grand 1894 Opera House

November 21 Oxford, AL Oxford Performing Arts Center

November 23 Roanoke, VA Burglund Center

November 25 Red Bank, NJ Count Bassie Theatre

November 26 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

November 27 Columbus, OH The Palace Theatre

November 29 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

November 30 Joliet, IL Rialto Square

December 1 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena

December 2 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

December 4 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

December 6 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

December 7 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

December 9 Nashville, TN The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

December 10 Conway, AR Reynolds Performance Hall

December 11 Beaumont, TX Jefferson Theatre

December 12 Lufkin, TX Temple Theater

December 13 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

December 15 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

December 16 Warren, OH W.D. Packard Music Hall

December 17-18 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casinos

December 20 Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre

December 22-24 New York, NY The Palladium Theatre

December 27 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theatre

About Gershwin Entertainment:

Gershwin Entertainment is a diversified entertainment production and marketing agency founded by industry veteran Todd Gershwin. Gershwin Entertainment specializes in producing live events, theatrical tours, and lifestyle marketing. Gershwin has developed and produced successful theatrical productions, concerts and tours for numerous iconic brands. North American touring projects have included A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Arthur & Friends Live, Here to Stay, 'Swonderful, and A Night with Janis Joplin. Gershwin's projects have played at leading venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, Wolftrap, Arena Stage, and Pasadena Playhouse, and numerous Broadway theaters. Corporate marketing clients have included Pepsi, Reebok, Oracle, Nike, Geico, TIAA-CREF, and the Big East Conference.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.