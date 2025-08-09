25-26 Concert Season at Pasadena Chorale Includes REBIRTH, I BELIEVE, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its most attended season to date and a prestigious win of the American Prize in Choral Performance, the Pasadena Chorale has announced its 2025–2026 season. This landmark year showcases the Chorale’s continued growth with four distinct ensembles—the full 85-member Pasadena Chorale, the Pasadena Choral Society, the High Notes middle school choir, and a new group of 16 select singers from the Pasadena Chorale—offering the public ten choral concerts, all completely free of charge.

“This season we’re offering the Pasadena community more ways than ever to experience the joy of choral music,” said Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “Our organization has grown to four ensembles, and this season we’re offering 10 concerts right here in Pasadena. This is music of healing, comfort, and exuberance, presented, as always, for free.”

The season begins with an intimate concert titled Rebirth on Wednesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.—an evening of transcendent Renaissance choral music performed by 16 singers from the Pasadena Chorale at St. Andrew Church in Pasadena. One of Pasadena's oldest and most architecturally significant churches, St. Andrew features a Romanesque interior modeled after 5th-century basilicas, offering a historically resonant setting for music of the same era.

2025-2026 Concert Season At A Glance

• Rebirth | Aug 27, 2025

Divine music of the Renaissance

16 singers

• Brahms Requiem | Nov 19, 2025

Grieving, healing, comfort

Pasadena Chorale

• The Light of Hope Returning | Dec 3, 2025

Shawn Kirchner’s beloved winter oratorio

Pasadena Chorale & High Notes

• Messiah | Dec 10, 2025

Handel’s perennial favorite

Pasadena Choral Society

• I Believe | Feb 25, 2026

Music of Margaret Bonds & Michal Dawson Connor

Pasadena Chorale

• Songs of Love | March 11, 2026

Choral works by Samuel Barber, Eric Whitacre, and others

16 singers

• Spring Sing | May 3, 2026

Annual concert featuring the High Notes

High Notes

• A Sea Symphony | May 13, 2026

Vaughan Williams’ visionary setting of Walt Whitman

Pasadena Chorale

• Life of Mozart | May 20, 2026

Mozart’s Requiem presented in a dramatic frame

Pasadena Choral Society

• Listening to the Future | Jun 13, 2026

World premieres by young composers from Pasadena-area schools

Pasadena Chorale

The Pasadena Chorale’s 2025–2026 season reflects the organization’s growing artistic and educational reach. In addition to the flagship Pasadena Chorale, the upcoming season includes:

• The Pasadena Choral Society, presenting full-length masterworks such as Messiah and Mozart’s Requiem

• A new 16-voice ensemble, bringing choral gems to intimate evocative spaces

• The High Notes, a vibrant middle school choir that has quickly become a local favorite

The High Notes continues to distinguish themselves as an exciting and dynamic youth ensemble. They have appeared on Good Morning America and collaborated with leading arts organizations including Pasadena Playhouse and Pasadena Dance Theatre, performing in venues such as the Aratani Theatre, Zipper Hall, San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, and the Garrison Theatre at Scripps College.

The Pasadena Chorale upholds its mission to provide professional-quality, accessible choral performances and educational opportunities for the community, offered at no cost. Tickets are available for reservation at pasadenachorale.org, where audiences can also learn more about upcoming performances and support the Chorale’s ongoing mission.