24th Street Theatre's Annual 'Dia de los Muertos' Celebration Goes Virtual

The event will take place on November 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

24th Street Theatre's annual "Dia de los Muertos" block party is moving online. Celebrate the joyous tradition of Mexico's most famous holiday from the comfort of your home on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET at www.24thStreet.org.



Hosted by Gabriel Romero (Archer, Dante's Cove, Los Beltrán), the virtual festival will feature special guests including master conguero, bandleader and vocalist Louie Cruz Beltran and his ensemble; Xochi Flores and Cesar Castro and their Son Jarocho-Chicano Cambalache; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego; and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Edward James Olmos.



The event will also include the presentation of Las Instrucciones, a tender, beautifully realized short film about a man who builds an altar to connect, celebrate and remember; virtual workshops such as How to build a small Day of the Dead altar in your home and Face Painting for Day of the Dead; a "man on the street" check-in with celebrations in Mexico City; and appearances by Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo (District 1) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8), who have partnered with 24th Street Theatre to make this event possible.



24th Street Theatre's Dia de los Muertos virtual block party is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

Photo credit: Cindy Marie Jenkins

