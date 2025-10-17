15TH WORLD CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD Nominees Announced

Paula Abdul to receive Legacy Award at ceremony on November 17 at the Avalon Hollywood.
The nominees have been announced for the 15th annual World Choreography Awards, recognizing achievement in dance across film, television, music videos, and digital media.
The 2025 ceremony will take place Monday, November 17 at the Avalon Hollywood, honoring Emmy and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul with the Legacy Award.
Known for her decades-long career as a performer, choreographer, and television personality, Abdul will be recognized for her lasting influence on popular dance and choreography across media.
Founded by Allen Walls in 2011, the World Choreography Awards—often referred to as the “Oscars of Dance”—celebrate the world’s leading choreographers with presentations and live performances from eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality Show/Competition, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content, and Digital Content Independent.
This year’s nominees include Christopher Scott (Wicked), Ashley Wallen (Better Man), and Robbie Blue (2024 winner for Digital Content Independent). Tessandra Chavez, a two-time Emmy winner, is nominated for Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular in the Television Award Show/Special category. In Television Reality/Variety, nominees include Derek Hough and Mark Ballas for Libratango and Hough’s Beautiful Things, featuring Hayley Erbert Hough.
Shay Latukolan earned two nominations in the Music Video category for work with Jungle and Childish Gambino, while Fatima Robinson and Mandy Moore are recognized for choreography on the Grammy Awards and the 96th Academy Awards, respectively.
The evening will feature live performances by Asadi & Xye (choreographed by Frank Soares) and by Monika Felice Smith, a past winner, alongside JA Collective, a three-time nominee.
For the complete list of nominees and ticket information, visit worldchoreographyawards.com.
SERGIO REIS - Calvin Klein
Tanisha Scott - Walmart
DENNA THOMSEN - SiriusXM
SHAY LATUKOLAN - GAP x Jungle
TYRIK J. PATTERSON, Associate MARIE SPIELDENNE - On Running
NASTYA YURASOVA - Allegiant Of Dance
Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Beautiful Things
PARIS CAVANAGH – America’s Got Talent, Brent Street, The Search Mark Ballas & Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Libratango
PARIS CAVANAGH - America's Got Talent, Brent Street, You Should See Me in a Crown
DERRICK SCHRADER - Musica
NINA MCNEELY - De Profvndis
Ashley Wallen - Dubai Tourism
MONIKA Felice Smith - We Rise
NINA MCNEELY - She Dreamt Alone
NASTYA YURASOVA – Life On Call
BROOKE LIPTON - Palm Royale
CRIS JUDD - Bob Hearts Abishola
KYLE HAMAGAMI - Emily In Paris
Shannon Lewis - Saturday Night Live, Gladiator 2 The Musical
JAY REVELL - Worlds 2024
Mandy Moore - Academy Awards, I'm Just Ken
TESSANDRA CHAVEZ - Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular
Fatima Robinson, Associate, TIA RIVERA – Grammy Awards, Fantasia TYRIK J. PATTERSON, CHARM LA’DONNA, CHRISTOPER GRANT, PARRIS GOEBEL, Associates, TAYA LEE and CANDICE SAVAGE - Beyoncé Bowl
JA COLLECTIVE - Robot Research
ROBBIE BLUE - F**k To The Beat
LOMBARD TWINS - Fuga y Misterio
SERGIO REIS - Somebody That I Used To Know
ERICA KLEIN - Last Night I Heard Everything In Slow Motion
CHARM LA’DONNA - Dua Lipa, Illusion
ZOI TATOPOULOS - FKA twigs - Eusexua
SHAY LATUKOLAN - Jungle, Let's Go Back
Keone Madrid - NCT Dream - When I'm With You
SHAY LATUKOLAN - Childish Gambino, Little Foot Big Foot
DAMIEN JALET - Emilia Perez
Ashley Wallen – Descendants: The Rise of Red
Keone Madrid & MARIEL MADRID - Space & Time
Ashley Wallen, Associate, JENNY GRIFFIN - Better Man
CHRISTOPER SCOTT, Associates, WILL LOFTIS, EMILIO DOSAL, Comfort Fedoke, Leah Hill - Wicked
Videos