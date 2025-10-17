 tracker
15TH WORLD CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD Nominees Announced

Paula Abdul to receive Legacy Award at ceremony on November 17 at the Avalon Hollywood.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
15TH WORLD CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD Nominees Announced Image
The nominees have been announced for the 15th annual World Choreography Awards, recognizing achievement in dance across film, television, music videos, and digital media.

The 2025 ceremony will take place Monday, November 17 at the Avalon Hollywood, honoring Emmy and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul with the Legacy Award.

Known for her decades-long career as a performer, choreographer, and television personality, Abdul will be recognized for her lasting influence on popular dance and choreography across media.

Founded by Allen Walls in 2011, the World Choreography Awards—often referred to as the “Oscars of Dance”—celebrate the world’s leading choreographers with presentations and live performances from eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality Show/Competition, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content, and Digital Content Independent.

This year’s nominees include Christopher Scott (Wicked), Ashley Wallen (Better Man), and Robbie Blue (2024 winner for Digital Content Independent). Tessandra Chavez, a two-time Emmy winner, is nominated for Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular in the Television Award Show/Special category. In Television Reality/Variety, nominees include Derek Hough and Mark Ballas for Libratango and Hough’s Beautiful Things, featuring Hayley Erbert Hough.

Shay Latukolan earned two nominations in the Music Video category for work with Jungle and Childish Gambino, while Fatima Robinson and Mandy Moore are recognized for choreography on the Grammy Awards and the 96th Academy Awards, respectively.

The evening will feature live performances by Asadi & Xye (choreographed by Frank Soares) and by Monika Felice Smith, a past winner, alongside JA Collective, a three-time nominee.

For the complete list of nominees and ticket information, visit worldchoreographyawards.com.

WCA 2025 NOMINEES 

COMMERCIALS 

SERGIO REIS - Calvin Klein 

Tanisha Scott - Walmart 

DENNA THOMSEN - SiriusXM 

SHAY LATUKOLAN - GAP x Jungle 

TYRIK J. PATTERSON, Associate MARIE SPIELDENNE - On Running 

TELEVISION REALITY/VARIETY SHOW 

NASTYA YURASOVA - Allegiant Of Dance 

Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Beautiful Things 

 PARIS CAVANAGH – America’s Got Talent, Brent Street, The Search  Mark Ballas & Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Libratango 

PARIS CAVANAGH - America's Got Talent, Brent Street, You Should See Me in a Crown 

DIGITAL CONTENT 

DERRICK SCHRADER - Musica 

NINA MCNEELY - De Profvndis 

Ashley Wallen - Dubai Tourism 

MONIKA Felice Smith - We Rise 

NINA MCNEELY - She Dreamt Alone 

TELEVISION EPISODIC 

NASTYA YURASOVA – Life On Call 

BROOKE LIPTON - Palm Royale 

CRIS JUDD - Bob Hearts Abishola 

KYLE HAMAGAMI - Emily In Paris 

Shannon Lewis - Saturday Night Live, Gladiator 2 The Musical 

TELEVISION AWARD SHOW/SPECIAL 

JAY REVELL - Worlds 2024 

Mandy Moore - Academy Awards, I'm Just Ken 

TESSANDRA CHAVEZ - Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular 

Fatima Robinson, Associate, TIA RIVERA – Grammy Awards, Fantasia TYRIK J. PATTERSON, CHARM LA’DONNA, CHRISTOPER GRANT, PARRIS GOEBEL,  Associates, TAYA LEE and CANDICE SAVAGE - Beyoncé Bowl

 DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT 

JA COLLECTIVE - Robot Research 

ROBBIE BLUE - F**k To The Beat 

LOMBARD TWINS - Fuga y Misterio 

SERGIO REIS - Somebody That I Used To Know 

ERICA KLEIN - Last Night I Heard Everything In Slow Motion 

MUSIC VIDEO 

CHARM LA’DONNA - Dua Lipa, Illusion 

ZOI TATOPOULOS - FKA twigs - Eusexua 

SHAY LATUKOLAN - Jungle, Let's Go Back 

Keone Madrid - NCT Dream - When I'm With You 

SHAY LATUKOLAN - Childish Gambino, Little Foot Big Foot

MOTION PICTURE 

DAMIEN JALET - Emilia Perez 

Ashley Wallen – Descendants: The Rise of Red 

Keone Madrid & MARIEL MADRID - Space & Time 

Ashley Wallen, Associate, JENNY GRIFFIN - Better Man 

CHRISTOPER SCOTT, Associates, WILL LOFTIS, EMILIO DOSAL, Comfort Fedoke, Leah Hill - Wicked

Regional Awards
