15TH WORLD CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD Nominees Announced

The nominees have been announced for the 15th annual World Choreography Awards, recognizing achievement in dance across film, television, music videos, and digital media.

The 2025 ceremony will take place Monday, November 17 at the Avalon Hollywood, honoring Emmy and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul with the Legacy Award.

Known for her decades-long career as a performer, choreographer, and television personality, Abdul will be recognized for her lasting influence on popular dance and choreography across media.

Founded by Allen Walls in 2011, the World Choreography Awards—often referred to as the “Oscars of Dance”—celebrate the world’s leading choreographers with presentations and live performances from eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality Show/Competition, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content, and Digital Content Independent.

This year’s nominees include Christopher Scott (Wicked), Ashley Wallen (Better Man), and Robbie Blue (2024 winner for Digital Content Independent). Tessandra Chavez, a two-time Emmy winner, is nominated for Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular in the Television Award Show/Special category. In Television Reality/Variety, nominees include Derek Hough and Mark Ballas for Libratango and Hough’s Beautiful Things, featuring Hayley Erbert Hough.

Shay Latukolan earned two nominations in the Music Video category for work with Jungle and Childish Gambino, while Fatima Robinson and Mandy Moore are recognized for choreography on the Grammy Awards and the 96th Academy Awards, respectively.

The evening will feature live performances by Asadi & Xye (choreographed by Frank Soares) and by Monika Felice Smith, a past winner, alongside JA Collective, a three-time nominee.

For the complete list of nominees and ticket information, visit worldchoreographyawards.com.

WCA 2025 NOMINEES

COMMERCIALS

SERGIO REIS - Calvin Klein

Tanisha Scott - Walmart

DENNA THOMSEN - SiriusXM

SHAY LATUKOLAN - GAP x Jungle

TYRIK J. PATTERSON, Associate MARIE SPIELDENNE - On Running

TELEVISION REALITY/VARIETY SHOW

NASTYA YURASOVA - Allegiant Of Dance

Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Beautiful Things

PARIS CAVANAGH – America’s Got Talent, Brent Street, The Search Mark Ballas & Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars, Libratango

PARIS CAVANAGH - America's Got Talent, Brent Street, You Should See Me in a Crown

DIGITAL CONTENT

DERRICK SCHRADER - Musica

NINA MCNEELY - De Profvndis

Ashley Wallen - Dubai Tourism

MONIKA Felice Smith - We Rise

NINA MCNEELY - She Dreamt Alone

TELEVISION EPISODIC

NASTYA YURASOVA – Life On Call

BROOKE LIPTON - Palm Royale

CRIS JUDD - Bob Hearts Abishola

KYLE HAMAGAMI - Emily In Paris

Shannon Lewis - Saturday Night Live, Gladiator 2 The Musical

TELEVISION AWARD SHOW/SPECIAL

JAY REVELL - Worlds 2024

Mandy Moore - Academy Awards, I'm Just Ken

TESSANDRA CHAVEZ - Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular

Fatima Robinson, Associate, TIA RIVERA – Grammy Awards, Fantasia TYRIK J. PATTERSON, CHARM LA’DONNA, CHRISTOPER GRANT, PARRIS GOEBEL, Associates, TAYA LEE and CANDICE SAVAGE - Beyoncé Bowl

DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT

JA COLLECTIVE - Robot Research

ROBBIE BLUE - F**k To The Beat

LOMBARD TWINS - Fuga y Misterio

SERGIO REIS - Somebody That I Used To Know

ERICA KLEIN - Last Night I Heard Everything In Slow Motion

MUSIC VIDEO

CHARM LA’DONNA - Dua Lipa, Illusion

ZOI TATOPOULOS - FKA twigs - Eusexua

SHAY LATUKOLAN - Jungle, Let's Go Back

Keone Madrid - NCT Dream - When I'm With You

SHAY LATUKOLAN - Childish Gambino, Little Foot Big Foot

MOTION PICTURE

DAMIEN JALET - Emilia Perez

Ashley Wallen – Descendants: The Rise of Red

Keone Madrid & MARIEL MADRID - Space & Time

Ashley Wallen, Associate, JENNY GRIFFIN - Better Man

CHRISTOPER SCOTT, Associates, WILL LOFTIS, EMILIO DOSAL, Comfort Fedoke, Leah Hill - Wicked