Playwright Lynn Rosen's GASBAG Has Hollywood Premiere at Dances With Films

GASBAG, the comedic coming-of-age series from creator/writer/co-executive producer Lynn Rosen, will have the West-Coast Premiere of its pilot at TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, June 28 at Dances With Films: LA (DWF 28). This follows the film's hometown screening at Dances With Films: NY in December, one of very few projects screened at both festivals.

GASBAG features a notable cast and crew from the New York City theatre scene, such as Drama Desk winners Mia Katigbak and Mary Bacon, Lortel-nominated actress Danielle Skraastad, Tina Chilip, David James Boyd, and TV stars Deirdre Lovejoy (THE WIRE, THE BLACKLIST) and Jackie Tohn (NOBODY WANTS THIS, GLOW). Each episode is helmed by a different director, including theater favorites Kip Fagan, Christopher Gerson, Zorinah Juan, Julie Kramer, and Meredith McDonough (Season 1).

The comedy follows George Nordstrom (Chad Kessler), a lovable overtalker who is discovering what he really wants and who he really is...at age 42. His overprotective mother, meddling neighbor, and dysfunctional coworkers at The Marcia Powell Travel Agency in Queens sure don't make it easy, but thanks to his can-do spirit, encouraging shoves from his cousin Jean, and the liberating realization that he's gay, George is ready to jumpstart his life.

Rosen, a TV writer who's sold pilots to major studios, a New Dramatists alumna, and co-founder of playwright-helmed theatre model The Pool says, "I'm thrilled we're having the West-Coast premiere of GASBAG with Dances With Films:LA. As we know from premiering GASBAG with DWF:NY in 2024, the show's offbeat, spunky, joyful spirit matches Dances With Films to a tee. Making GASBAG, which is about an endearing oddball liberating himself from his fear and shame, has been an utter delight. We began as a group of friends banding together to create a universally relatable story, but we ended up forming a family," says Rosen.

