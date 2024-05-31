Video: First Look At THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts kicks off the Summer with THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES. See highlights from the production in the new video!

Previews start on Tuesday, May 28, with "Pay What You Can" night. The red carpet opening is Saturday, June 1st, with talk-backs on June 4 and June 11, and the show will run through June 16th.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning, timeless family drama THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES by Frank D. Gilroy is Bay Street's first Mainstage production of the season. It stars the real-life Balsam Slattery family of John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam (both of "Madmen" fame), and their son Harry Slattery and is directed by multi-Tony Award-winning director Scott Wittman.



Like roses, family relationships are beautiful but thorny. This two-time Tony Award-winning play is a poignant drama set in The Bronx in 1946 about the emotional struggles and hidden tensions within a family as their son returns from service in WWII. As they confront their past and present, the play explores enduring themes of reconciliation and the fragility of love.

Single-performance tickets are currently available starting at $45 or as part of a subscription to Bay Street's Mainstage Season. To purchase tickets visit the Box Office, open daily at 11 AM until 30 minutes prior to performance, or call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org 24/7.

