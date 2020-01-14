Usdan Launches Third Annual 'UniquelyU' Scholarship

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, the critically acclaimed summer day camp for the arts marking its 52nd year, today announced the return of the popular scholarship search, Uniquely U.

Celebrating creativity and self-expression, the search asks artists in grades 2 through 12 (ages 7 through 18) from across New York City and Long Island to submit a video sharing what makes them unique--along with samples of their creative writing or visual and performing arts work--to be considered for a full scholarship to the beloved day camp this summer. New this year: Nature & Sustainability, a category for students with a demonstrated passion about the subject which reflects Usdan's continued commitment to the environment and sustainable practices, on and off campus.

Up to 10 young artists will receive full seven-week scholarships to Usdan for the Summer 2020 season, including tuition and transportation from across New York City and Long Island. In addition, honorable mention with partial scholarships will also be awarded to select applicants.

Applications and search parameters are outlined on UU.Usdan.org. The deadline is 11:59PM on February 17th.

"Every year, the Uniquely U scholarship program introduces us to an incredible array of creative, smart and, yes, unique young people," says Lauren Brandt Schloss, Executive Director of Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts. "Now, as we head into our 52nd year, we are thrilled to kick off the next round of this program with a new category - Nature & Sustainability. The topic is an urgent one - and much of the demand for change is being called for by young voices all around the world."





