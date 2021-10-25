The Rock Project to Present BROADWAY ROCKS THE WHO at The Madison Theatre at Molloy College

New Long Island-based production company, The Rock Project, will present its first live concert called BROADWAY ROCKS THE WHO at The Madison Theatre at Molloy College. This one-night celebration of music from The Who will feature 3 contemporary Broadway vocalists backed by Long Island-based band Wonderous Stories on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range between $40-$55, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at MadisonTheatreNY.org.

This is not your typical tribute show with look-a-likes and sound-a-likes. BROADWAY ROCKS THE WHO combines unparalleled rock vocalists from Broadway with the note-for-note authenticity of one of Long Island's highest-drawing bands to recreate the intensity of The Who and the depth of Pete Townshend's writing.

Hailed as "Prime contenders, in the minds of many, for the title of World's Greatest Rock Band," by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, The Who has made lasting contributions to rock music that are still being felt today. In this show, audiences will experience their timeless favorites like "Baba O'Riley", "Won't Get Fooled Again", and "Pinball Wizard" in fresh, unforgettable ways that honor this legacy.

With compelling video projections, breathtaking vocals, and impeccable musical recreation, BROADWAY ROCKS THE WHO uniquely welcomes a wide range of audiences to celebrate music that shaped a generation.

The show features:

MiG Ayesa: Rock of Ages, We Will Rock You

Justin Matthew Sargent: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages

BECCA KÖTTE: Rock of Ages, Gettin' the Band Back Together

WONDEROUS STORIES: Members of the band have performed with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dave Mason, Debbie Gibson, and more.