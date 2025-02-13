The CM Performing Arts Center Introduces LAPAA: Local Artists, Performers, Artisans & Authors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CM Performing Arts Center has introduced LAPAA: Local Artists, Performers, Artisans & Authors, an exciting new initiative designed to showcase and celebrate Long Island's diverse artistic community.

Established by CM's leadership team—Marc Hollid-Ausset (CEO & President), Alyse Nicole Arpino (Executive Artistic Director), and Brendan Noble (Director of Marketing) —LAPAA aims to provide a platform for local creatives to share their work with new audiences.

LAPAA had a successful soft launch in January, featuring The Kyle Petty Show Live, a one-man show by a longtime CM favorite, and a book signing event with local author Sam Desmond. Now, as the initiative gains momentum, a full slate of programming is set to bring even more talent to the stage.

Upcoming LAPAA Events:

The Hopelessly Olivia Show – An interactive Olivia Newton-John impersonation act by local performer Mor Schwartz.

Totally Taylor New York – A tribute to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, featuring Elizabeth Edquist in an immersive fan experience.

Barometer Soup – A local Jimmy Buffett tribute band, bringing island vibes to Long Island.

All That Matters – A thought-provoking original play by Long Island playwright Michael Livoti.

“Our mission with LAPAA is simple—to support and elevate the extraordinary talent that exists right here in our community,” said Marc Hollid-Ausset, CEO & President of CM. “Long Island is home to so many gifted artists, performers, and writers, and we want CM to be a place where their voices are heard and their work is celebrated.”

LAPAA is set to expand throughout the year with additional events and collaborations, reinforcing CM's commitment to fostering a vibrant local arts scene.

For more information on LAPAA programming, event dates, and ticket details, visit https://www.cmpac.com/lapaa/

Are you a Local Artist, Performer, Artisan or Author? Go to https://www.cmpac.com/lapaa_booking/ and fill out the form.

About LAPAA

LAPAA (Local Artists, Performers, Artisans & Authors) is an exciting new initiative at the CM Performing Arts Center, dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the diverse talents of our local creative community. Through this program, we shine a spotlight on artists, performers, artisans, and authors, providing them with a space to share their work, connect with audiences, and inspire others.

LAPAA embraces a wide range of artistic mediums, from visual arts and live performances to handcrafted works and literary creations. Whether through gallery exhibitions, staged performances, artisan markets, book readings, or collaborative showcases, this initiative fosters a vibrant cultural exchange, supporting both emerging and established creatives.

By highlighting the passion and craftsmanship of local talent, LAPAA strengthens the bond between artists and the community, reinforcing the CM Performing Arts Center's mission to be a hub for artistic expression and appreciation.

About CM Performing Arts Center

Located in Oakdale, NY, the CM Performing Arts Center has been a cornerstone of Long Island's theatrical community for 38 years. As a NonProfit Organization, CM's mission is to be a “home” to people from all walks of life who work collaboratively to produce quality theatrical productions. Guided by the values of excellence, diversity and community, we seek to make a positive contribution to arts-education, culture and the quality of life on Long Island.

