TITLE WAVE @ BAY STREET THE NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Postponed Until the Fall

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is announcing the postponement of TITLE WAVE @ Bay Street: The 7th Annual New Works Festival, previously scheduled for May 1 through 3, in response to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19. As travel restrictions and public event cancellations continue to impact our schedules, Bay Street Theater believes that for the safety of our patrons and performers it is prudent to postpone the festival until the fall.



TITLE WAVE is an annual celebration of new works in development through staged readings and panel discussions. The three-day festival invites some of the most exciting and emerging playwrights and composers to read their new plays and musicals in an engaging and intimate setting. The events give playwrights a chance to witness their works in development as they are read before a live audience, and, in turn, to provide the audience at Bay Street a chance to experience cutting edge voices in contemporary theater.



Two of the four projects to be included in this year's Festival had been selected as of this time. They include The Right Here, Right Now, a new play by Peter Macklin, and Luna and The Gold River Docks, new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Eric Dietz, and directed by Chase Brock.



"I am deeply saddened that we have had to make the decision to postpone Bay Street's New Works Festival this spring," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, "But I am heartened today and every day by the passion our community has for new work for the theater. All of us at Bay Street are committed to continuing our adventures with TITLE WAVE soon. For now, we wish all of our collaborators, friends, and patrons health and safety during these challenging times."



Bay Street Theater is committed to the safety and health of our patrons, and we are working around the clock to monitor all new developments surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. We have taken extra steps in making sure that all the information regarding our events is up-to-date and shared in a timely manner. As our programming continues to be impacted by this emergency situation, please visit baystreet.org to receive the most recent information, or call 631-725-0818.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You