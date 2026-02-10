Nassau BOCES Secures Environmental Protection Agency Grant

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nassau BOCES has secured $145,000 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program, along with a $100,000 voucher from the New York State Bus Incentive Program (NYSBIP) through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), to begin replacing its fossil-fueled school buses with electric vehicles. The agency also received an additional $55,000 from NYSBIP through NYSERDA for an electric charging station.

The funding supports Nassau BOCES’ compliance with New York State’s mandate requiring school districts to transition to zero-emission electric buses over the next decade. Beginning in 2027, all new school bus purchases in the state must be electric, with the goal of achieving a fully electric fleet statewide by 2035.

According to Nassau BOCES, the EPA grant covered more than $300,000 in costs associated with the initial vehicle purchase, allowing the agency to acquire its first electric bus at less than half the standard price. The transition is expected to reduce emissions and contribute to improved air quality on Long Island, while also helping districts avoid rising fossil fuel costs.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles is an important operational change for our department,” said Denise Gillis, Director of Nassau BOCES Business Services. “The grant supports our efforts to comply with the state's EV requirements. The new buses are expected to reduce emissions and contribute to improved air quality on Long Island.”

Nakia Jackson, Supervisor of Nassau BOCES Transportation Services, noted that electric buses operate more quietly than traditional vehicles. “EV buses are quieter, enabling our bus staff to pay better attention to the students and ensure a safe, well-managed ride for everyone on board,” Jackson said.

About Nassau BOCES

Nassau BOCES provides educational programs and shared services to school districts and municipalities across Long Island. The agency offers alternative, special education, career and technical, arts, outdoor, virtual, and adult education programs, as well as professional development and technology services supporting regional school infrastructure.