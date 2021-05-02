St. George Theater Announces Pop-Up Series, '5,6,7,8!'

The St. George Theatre will present a free, four-day pop-up series celebrating music and dance from around the world on May 5, 6, 7, and 8 in the theatre's Front Vestibule and Grand Lobby.

"We are thrilled to welcome back audiences to enjoy live music and dance, even if it means with a limited capacity for this four-day series" says Doreen P. Cugno, President & CEO of the nonprofit theatre. "Through the Department of Cultural Affairs' Cultural Immigrant Initiative, we proudly present this enriching program highlighting the diversity of talent and culture that spans across our city."

Entitled "5, 6, 7, 8!" due to the events taking place May 5th through 8th - and playing on the well-known "5,6,7,8" count off for dancers - this late-afternoon, early-evening series will be offered free of charge to attendees on a first come, first served basis as space is limited.

The full schedule is as follows:

"Mariachi Real de Mexico"

Wednesday, May 5 at 12pm

Traditional Mexican music and dance presentation by Martha Zarate and Ramon Ponce of Mariachi Real de Mexico celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Location: Front Vestibule

"Dave Resultan: Me on the Keys"

Thursday, May 6 at 3pm

Through familiar hits from Alicia Keys, Simon & Garfunkel, Edith Piaf, Adele and more, Staten Island-based singer/songwriter Dave Resultan shares his journey moving from the Philippines to New York City.

Location: Front Vestibule

"Sri Lankan Dance Academy of New York"

Thursday, May 7 at 4pm

The Sri Lankan Dance Academy of New York will present authentic examples of the Sri Lankan art form of Kandyan dance.

Location: Grand Lobby

"Karlus Trapp: The Roots of Black American Music"

Saturday, May 8 at 12pm & 2pm (Two Shows)

Staten Island-based singer/songwriter Karlus Trapp traces the roots of Black American music, from Negro Spirituals and New Orleans music to the Charleston and Motown, and everything in between! Featuring special guest singer Audrey Martells.

Location: Grand Lobby as part of the St. George Theatre Spring Sale

For more information, call 718-442-2900 or visit https://stgeorgetheatre.com/5678-multicultural-pop-up-series/