Sayville Congregational United Church Of Christ Presents IN THE SPIRIT

Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist brings her critically acclaimed holiday show "In The Spirit" to Sayville Congregational United Church Christ right from her Sold-Out appearance at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below! This holiday tradition celebration is not to be missed, and it's sure to put you "In The Spirit" this holiday season!



Expect classic holiday songs, sung in a way that'll make you feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics!

According to Cabaret Scenes, "Marieann Meringolo brings a dynamism all her own to the meticulous lineup of songs she chooses. She is a persuasive performer who can step on a stage and deliver songs with natural authority. Many holiday tunes are so familiar that audiences listen with half an ear, but when you hear her potent 'Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,' you have to sit up and pay attention. If a strong, belting vocal delivery is your preference, Meringolo has it. Prefer sensitive intensity? Just listen to 'Mary, Did You Know?' (Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene), a song recorded many times by country singers, Meringolo's rich, resonant tone brings in a sophisticated layer of wisdom over the obvious religious tradition."

Meringolo is accompanied by Doyle Newmyer, Josh Marcum on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums. From "Silver Bells" to "Baby, It's Cold Outside," hear Christmas like you've never heard it before!

Tickets available online at www.sayvillechristmas.org or by calling 631-589-1519



Directed by Will Nunziata





