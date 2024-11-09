Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre At CM Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oakdale’s charming Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center does it again with a superb production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. While this show may be done often, the exceptional talent on stage ensures that this production is certainly a must-see this season.

Based on the iconic 1991 Oscar-winning animated film, this two-act musical is excellently directed by the venue's Executive Artistic Director Alyse Nicole Arpino. The show runs through November 17th and offers a fresh take on the fairy tale that has captured the hearts of young and old.

The story centers on Belle, a young woman who stands apart from the crowd in her provincial town. She's intelligent, imaginative, and fiercely independent, but her passion for books and desire for adventure makes her a misfit among the townspeople. Things take several turns when she encounters the Beast, a once-prince cursed by an enchantress. The spell can only be broken if the Beast learns to love and be loved before the last petal falls from a magical rose.

In the role of Belle, Long Island theater vet Laura Laureano delivers a stunning performance. She embodies Belle's spunky, headstrong nature while effortlessly bringing the character’s vulnerability and warmth. Laureano’s vocal prowess shines in her performance of the show’s classic score, particularly during “Home” and “A Change in Me”.

Opposite Laureano is Aaron Mor, who portrays the Beast with a perfect blend of turmoil and - at least attempting - tenderness. Mor’s performance is heart rendering, especially in the emotional number “If I Can’t Love Her”. Indeed, Mor’s striking costume, combined with Olivia Buonsante’s atmospheric, eerie lighting, makes for a visually stunning production.

Supporting performances are equally impressive. Sarah Klaum brings warmth and charm to the role of Mrs. Potts, particularly in her heartfelt rendition of the title song, which never fails to bring the audience to thunderous applause. Keith Jones as Lumière and Brian Frank as Cogsworth deliver a hilarious, scene-stealing dynamic that provides much-needed laughs to the story. Truly, everyone in the company is extraordinary.

Indeed, Ms. Arpino is supported by a talented creative team. John Mazzarella’s set design is top-notch, with smooth scene transitions and beautifully detailed backdrops. Melissa Rapelje’s choreography, particularly during the high-energy “Be Our Guest,” is both fun and intricate, showcasing the talented cast’s dance skills.

And so, Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Long Island's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre is certainly a hit this season. With a classic, captivating story, superb performances, and stunning visuals, it’s a show that will leave you uplifted. This "tale as old as time" proves that Beauty and the Beast is much more than just a fairy tale – it’s a fun experience for the whole family.

Photo by Janette Pellegrini

