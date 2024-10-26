Review: NOW AND THEN at Hampton Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hampton Theatre Company once again showcases its remarkable talent, kicking off its incredible 40th season with a gripping production of Sean Grennan’s Now and Then. While this play hasn’t graced Broadway, that’s part of the charm of this theatre company: they consistently surprise audiences with unique, comical, and thought-provoking performances.

Running through November 3rd at the charming Quogue venue, this two-act play is superbly directed by Long Island theatre vet Mary Powers, whose keen eye for detail elevates the entire production.

Set primarily in a bar in 1981, Now and Then introduces us to Jamie, portrayed Dayne Rasmussen, who is closing up for the night alongside his girlfriend, Abby, played by Kate Brady in her impressive HTC debut. Indeed, they make a wonderful team. After, perhaps, a slow start, the story takes unexpected twists as they are chatting with a man who enters the bar as Jamie is closing. As they are chatting, a woman also enters the bar toward the end of act one. To delve further into the story would risk spoiling its intricate surprises, so I urge you to experience it firsthand. This isn’t just a casual narrative; it invites the audience to engage and reflect.

The four-person cast is exceptional, with John L. Payne and Stephanie L. Moreau also delivering standout performances. Particularly memorable is Moreau’s hilarious entrance. The entire company's chemistry and individual portrayals are enough alone to see this thrilling production.

On the creative front, the gorgeous set design by Meg Sexton transports the audience directly into the heart of Jamie’s bar, complete with an actual bar counter, tables, and a piano that enhance the authenticity of the setting. The atmospheric lighting designed by Sebastian Paczynski perfectly captures the essence of a late-night watering hole, while Teresa LeBrun’s meticulously crafted costumes evoke the period - both of them - with striking accuracy. Indeed this is a visually stunning production.

And so, Sean Grennan’s Now and Then is an absolute must-see this fall. With this brilliant theatre company, a gripping narrative, and a talented cast, it promises to deliver a wonderful evening out East.

Photo by Dane DuPuis

