Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at John W. Engeman Theatre

The Long Island theatre scene continues to dazzle this Holiday season with the John W. Engeman Theatre’s brilliant showing of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Running through December 29th at the stunning Northport venue, this production is a true holiday treat, offering a delightful mix of nostalgia, whimsy, and theatrical magic. Directed by the talented Drew Humphrey, an Engeman veteran, this rendition of Dahl’s classic story will transport audiences into a world of pure imagination (Had to do that).

Cooper Grodin’s portrayal of Willy Wonka is nothing short of brilliant. His dry wit and eccentricity capture the iconic candy maker’s quirky charm, creating a perfect balance of warmth and mystery. As Wonka prepares to open his factory doors to five lucky children who find a golden ticket for tour, Grodin’s performance is both captivating and endearing.

Among the cast with Mr. Grodin is Matthew Eby who excellently portrays Charlie. The hope for a win and the passion for the contest fill the theatre, leaving a smile on your face. The rest of the cast is equally impressive, with local talent shining in key roles. The children in the production are split into two teams, the Red Cast and the Green Cast, providing audiences with two different experiences. I had the pleasure of seeing the exceptional Green Cast, and it is such a joy to witness these young performers pour their hearts into their roles. Their energy, enthusiasm, and talent are evident, making it clear that this production is a testament to the outstanding local talent on Long Island. I’m already trying to plan a return visit to experience the Red Cast before the run concludes.

Indeed, the entire large cast is extraordinary.

Mr. Humphrey's creative team has gone above and beyond to create a world that feels both fantastical and immersive. Kyle Dixon’s set design is stunning, with vibrant colors galore. Dustin Cross’ costume design adds to the spectacle, with imaginative outfits that capture the eccentricities of each character. John Burkland’s lighting design is equally impressive, enhancing the mood and atmosphere, and further elevating the production’s sense of wonder. Also a highlight is the live orchestra, led by Music Director Alec Bart and conducted by Brian Sweeney. The music adds a rich layer to the experience, perfectly complementing the action on stage and enhancing the emotional impact of the story.

As always, the John W. Engeman Theatre excels in creating an experience that goes beyond the performance itself. Be sure to enjoy the signature cocktails, Wonka Bars, and other exclusive treats created just for this production. These fun and unique offerings make the experience even more memorable.

And so, the John W. Engeman Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is certainly a must-see this holiday season. With a talented cast, breathtaking visuals, and a heartwarming story, it promises to be a thrilling night of theatre.

Photo by the John W. Engemen Theatre

