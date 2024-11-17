Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Three’s annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, now in its 40th year, has become a beloved holiday tradition on Long Island. As the Port Jefferson venue celebrates its 54th season, this iconic tale continues to shine, with slight updates over the years that only enhance its magic. Under the direction of Jeffrey Sanzel, the theatre’s Artistic Director, the show runs through December 28th, and it’s clear that this year’s rendition is just as spectacular as ever.

Mr. Sanzel once again takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly businessman. Set on the night of Christmas Eve, we follow Scrooge’s encounter with the ghosts of his past, present, and future, as well as the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. These visits urge Scrooge to change his ways. Sanzel's portrayal of Scrooge is, as always, outstanding, effortlessly transitioning from the bitter, tight-fisted character to someone filled with newfound warmth and generosity.

Equally impressive are the other members of the talented cast, many of whom are Theatre Three veterans. Stephen T. Wangner brings powerful energy to his portrayal of Jacob Marley. Each year, the production subtlely tweaks things like Marley’s ghostly appearance and entrance, and this year, Wangner’s performance is nothing short of captivating. Cassidy Rose O'Brien gives a commanding performance as the Ghost of Christmas Past, imbuing the character with both grace and authority that makes her portrayal a highlight of the production. Scott Hofer brings a lighter touch to the show as the mischievous, good-natured Ghost of Christmas Present, filling the theatre with warmth and humor. Perhaps the most visually striking of the spirits is the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, portrayed by Steven Uihlein. This undertaker-like character is shrouded in a towering, elaborate costume that seems to loom over the stage, draped in ragged black fabric, and enveloped in fog. The dramatic thunderous sound effects and haunting movements make this ghost’s presence absolutely thrilling.

The entire brilliant company deserves recognition, as many of the actors take on multiple roles, showcasing their versatility and contributing to the seamless flow of the production.

Sanzel’s creative team also deserves praise for their work. Randall Parsons’ set design is always visually impressive, with concealed sections and rolling pieces that facilitate smooth transitions between scenes. Robert W. Henderson, Jr.’s atmospheric lighting and sound design, combined with the stunning period costumes designed by Parsons with Jason Allyn, help bring the world of Dickens’ 19th-century London to life. Subtle changes to the costumes add a fresh touch while maintaining the classic look. Additionally, the inclusion of some music further enriches the experience, providing a lovely touch to the action on stage.

Indeed, whether you’ve seen this production before or are experiencing it for the first time, Theatre Three’s incarnation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is always a must-see for the holiday season on Long Island.

Photo Credit: Steve Ayle/Showbizshots.com

Comments