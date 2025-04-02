Director Maria Capp To Kick Off Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame Local Filmmakers Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will welcome director Maria Capp (from Ronkonkoma), who shall screen her latest film, The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma, on Saturday, April 19th at 1 p.m. at the museum (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY).

This event is the lead-off film of LIMEHOF's recently announced Monthly Local Filmmakers Series, which turns the spotlight on Long Island-based directors and their films. The event is free for LIMEHOF members and costs general admission ticket price for non-members.

"Authentic storytelling is crucial. I'm honored to bring my Los Angeles experience to Ronkonkoma, creating local jobs and cinematic art rooted in our history," said Capp. "Thank you, Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame."

The film series is sponsored by Rick Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. A Q&A panel will follow the screening, emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham.

"The LIMEHOF Monthly Local Filmmaker Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region," said Needham. "Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island's impact on the entertainment industry."

For over 20 years, Maria has worked in film and with the arts community on Long Island, NY and in Los Angeles, CA in a variety of roles as an award-winning writer, director, producer, and acting coach. In addition to The Lady of the Lake, she has been involved as a producer with many notable movie credits which include Narrative Features; Reach, DIVOS!, Four Cousins and a Christmas, and the Weekly World News Studios' The Zombie Wedding.

The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma is a Native American folklore thriller distributed by Vision Films Inc. This film was shot on location, in around the filmmaker Maria Capp's childhood hometown Ronkonkoma and stars Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead) and Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) as, respectively the father and daughter protagonists. Also featured are Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical [TV Series]), Emery Kelly (Netflix's Alexa & Katie), Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp), and Julie Dove (Days of our Lives).

"I wrote, directed, and produced a psychological thriller about Lake Ronkonkoma's legend, addressing grief and challenging Native American stereotypes," Capp said.

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information, visit the LIMEHOF website.

About "The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma"

Based on the Native American folklore of the Princess of Lake Ronkonkoma, the movie was filmed in the actual childhood home of the Ronkonkoma-raised filmmaker, Maria Capp. It was shot on location on the Lake and throughout Ronkonkoma highlighting what is unique and historical: Lake Ronkonkoma. The thriller uses the legend as the backdrop for a modern-day tale designed to resonate with anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. This film was also produced by Kristi Kilday, Jillian Pugliese, Anna Giglio, and Raffaela Capp, and casting by Liz Lewis C.S.A. and team.

