Cast Set for ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY At CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast of their upcoming Family Theatre production of Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play, running May 4 - May 18!

This high-energy, hilarious, and heartfelt musical is Directed, Musically Directed, and Choreographed by Matthew W. Surico, and brings to life Mo Willems' beloved characters with toe-tapping tunes, laugh-out-loud moments, and a whole lot of heart.

The cast features Julian Schenker as Elephant Gerald, Lexi Cid as Piggie, Mairead Connor, Elizabeth DeGennaro, and Will Logan as The Squirelles.

Understudies include Will Brennan (Squirelle); Patrick Campbell (Elephant Gerald); Allison Vallario (Squirelle).

About the Show:

In this fun-filled musical adventure, best friends Gerald and Piggie take to the stage to share the ups and downs of friendship. Joined by the girl group The Squirelles, they sing, dance, and discover what it means to truly be there for one another, all while figuring out the biggest surprise of all: THEY'RE IN A PLAY!

