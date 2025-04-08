Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MATILDA, the latest theatrical production playing at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset, is thrilling and soars to new heights. Directed by the CEO of Cultural Arts Playhouse, Bruce Grossman, the musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless novel is heartwarming, and bursting at the seams with talent of all ages. Grossmans love for the story is evident, as his passion is contagious to the actors on the stage. Because of his direction, the actors are fearless, clearly love the story and that helps us as the audience to love it, as well.

Shiloh Bennett and Savannah Legg served as musical directors, and all of the voices involved are masterfully connected, and sound as though they were meant to sing together. The choreography provided by stage manager Sophie Nocera and Kristina King is exciting, making time fly while the story progresses. Chrissy Ganci served as the productions Assistant Director, adding to the magnificent flow of the performance.

Avery Etter appeared as the titular character, and she packs a punch in the coveted role. Etter displays noteworthy skill in acting through song, keeping the audience engaged in the story, all while wowing them with a wonderful set of vocals.

Playing “Matilda’s” father, “Mr. Wormwood,” is Nick Masson. In this role, Masson delights the crowd with a side-splitting character arc, showing us how foolish the patriarch of the “Wormwood” family could be. Meghan Jacobsen is an exemplary in the role of “Mrs. Wormwood,” “Matilda’s” mother. Jacobsen possesses equal strength in comic-timing, and dance. Zac Tell appeared as “Michael Wormwood,” “Matilda’s” equally as foolish brother. “Michael” doesn’t speak in many full sentences, but Tell does not need many words to show how much of a knack for comedy she has.

Jessica Pecorella as “Miss Honey,” “Matilda‘s” school teacher, was the definition of pure delight. her crystal clear voice rang effortlessly throughout the theatre. Reg Brickhouse as “Miss Phelps,” the librarian, carried a soothing presence throughout the entire story, leaving a beacon of imagination for “Matilda.” Cameron Nocera and Kristen Greek delighted in the roles of “the Escapologist” and “the Acrobat.” Both played the rules with an undeniable conviction and strength. Appearing in the role of “Miss Trunchbull,” the head mistress of the school, is John DiGiorgio. DiGiorgio is a comic genius, pulling out new twists at every turn.

No production of MATILDA is complete without her schoolmates, and they were stellar. Each of them possesses an undeniable vocal prowess, and storytelling ability. Among them, Gigi Morrison stands out as “Lavender” with impeccable comic timing. Brian Hartmann also delights as “Bruce” with soaring vocals.

The full cast includes Noa Wellen, Sammy Morton, Dom Napoli, Chrissy Ganci, Maggie Robinson, Anthony Orellana, Natalie Baquet, Ellie Eichenlaub, Dan Broyles, Ryan Mundy, Taneisha Corbin, Jack Masson, Alessandro Maffia, Annaleigh Stone, Charlotte Mallia, Dante DiGiorgio, Nick Allen, Pat Marcelin, Mike Ferrara, Sydney Nocera, Phoebe Martin, Maddie Lundrigan, Leanna Tenney, Sophie Peters, Olivia Miller, Chase Hudak, Bennett Danko, Gavin Tenney, Lily Fitzgerald, Mackenzie Slawitsky, Ella Tierney, Layla Gallo, Scarlett Orenzow, Emilia Marano, Brea Lui, Ellie Morrison, Layla Rodriguez, Emma Klein, Melody Brandwein, James Carlino, Ryan Phillips, Kevin MacNear, Eric Vaglio, Adrian Andrade, Jake Kubic, Isabella Andrade, Summer Cohen, Lia Levine, Jasmin Haley, Sophia DiMascio, Vittana Rodriguez, Olivia Ferrara, Zaria Canizares, Natalie Calderon, Kaleb Hadley, Gregory Brennan, Juliana Inzauto, Dani Bond, Becky Baehrle, Nicole Garnar, Ivy Ma, and Priscilla Ganesh.

Get your tickets at cap.booktix.com. The production runs at CAP Syosset through April 27.

