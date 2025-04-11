Modern Classics Theatre To Present AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN By Douglas Carter Beane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island will present Douglas Carter Beane's razor-sharp comedy As Bees in Honey Drown at the BACCA Arts Center, 149 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY. Performances run Saturdays and Sundays from May 17 through June 1, 2025, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Directed by Tarmo Kirsimäe and produced by Jill Linden and Laurie Atlas, BEES sports a scenic design by Rian Romeo and stage management by Denise Ruocco Hagen.

This production brings Beane's biting wit and satirical insight into the spotlight-alongside a healthy dose of glitz, glamour, and deception.

Cast includes Christina O'Shea, Julie Lorson, Ronnie Schweitzer, Peter Konsevitch, Brian DiRaimondo, and Kevin Russo

As Bees in Honey Drown follows Evan Wyler, a young writer catapulted into the seductive and treacherous world of celebrity by the mysterious and glamorous Alexa Vere de Vere. As the glitter peels away, Evan is left questioning what is real, what is fantasy, and what we're willing to sacrifice in our quest for recognition.

Tickets and Information: Visit https://modernclassicsli.booktix.com.

Comments