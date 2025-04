Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Simon and Garfunkel Story returns to the stage after a sold out worldwide tour and their latest blockbuster tour of North America where they received standing ovations everywhere. The nostalgic multimedia experience and a full live band perform all the hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

Don’t miss The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair on Friday, April 25th.

