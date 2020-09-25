Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Picnic & Outdoor Performance to Benefit Bay Street Theater

The event will take place on Saturday, October 3.

Bay Street Theater will present a picnic-style benefit event on Saturday, October 3.

A picnic-style dinner and outdoor performance of The Teeming Autumn, a compilation of Shakespeare's finest Scenes, Sonnets, Soliloquies.

Performers and attendees will be spaced out in a safe and social-distanced setting on a lawn.

Face Masks are required for entry. Temperature will be taken upon entry.

Attendees will be seated in PODS of 2 or 4, using social distancing guidelines. Upon arrival you will be led to an area for 2 or 4 based on your purchase. There will be no reserved areas.

Performance runs approximately 40minutes.



