Photos: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has released production photos of this season's third and final Mainstage production MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL.

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL starring Sean Bell as "The Monster," Aaron Choi as "Hermit, Broadway veteran Veanne Cox as "Frau Blücher," Matthew Hydzik as "Dr. Frederick Frankenstein," James Romney as "Igor," Kyla Stone as "Inga," Aléna Watters as "Elizabeth Benning," Savannah Cooper, Bradley William Gibbins, Brady Miller, Linda Neel as "The Ensemble", and Christina Emily Jackson, Cullen J. Zeno as swings.

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by the prolific Gerry McIntyre, a Bay Street favorite who choreographed Bay Street's Enter Laughing.

The creative team is Scenic & Lighting Designer Mike Billings; Lighting Programmer Ryan Marsh, Costume Designer Barbara Erin Delo; Sound Designer Joanna Lynne Staub; Associate Sound Designer Alex Brock; Projection Designer Brad Peterson; Music Director, Arrangements, Electronic Music Programming Eric Svejcar; and Director & Choreographer Gerry McIntyre.

The run kicks off with a "Pay What You Can" Dress Rehearsal today, Wednesday, July 31. Preview performances begin on August 1st with a red carpet opening on Saturday, August 3rd, and continue through August 25th with matinees on Wednesdays and Sundays and talkbacks on Tuesdays. Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $60.00. To purchase tickets, visit baystreet.org 24/7 or call the Box Office at (631) 725-9500 or visit the box office daily from 11 am to 5 pm.

