Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night at the John W Engeman Theater Northport
Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Smokey Joe's Cafe officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below! Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").
The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca Farrari as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Storm Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael and Kai Brittani White as B.J.
The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alysha Morgan, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Devinre Adams, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Jeff Sullivan
Christopher Brasfield and Francesca Ferrari
Devinre Adams and Elizabeth Yetunde Adable
Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Francesca Ferrari
Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale
Francesca Ferrari
Alysha Morgan
Mars Rucker
Zenni Corbin
Musical Director Jaret Landon and tonight's band-Darnell White, Joel Levy, Gary Meyer, Ray Sabatello, Russel Brown and Josh Endlich
Laura Shubert joins with Musical Director Jaret Landon and tonight's band-Darnell White, Joel Levy, Gary Meyer, Ray Sabatello, Russel Brown and Josh Endlich
Jaret Landon (Music Director)
Kai Brittani White
Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker
Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker
Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Kai Brittani White
Director and Choreographer Deidre Goodwin joins the cast-Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker
The Director and Choreographer Deidre Goodwin joins the entire cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe that includes-Devine Adams, Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alia Munsch, Taseim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Jeff Sullivan, Kai Brittani White, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Zenni Corbin, AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan
Tasheim Ramsey Pack
Mars Rucker, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Alysha Morgan and Alia Munsch
Alysha Morgan and Alia Munsch
Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Kai Brittani White
AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan
Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Christopher Brasfield
Christopher Brasfield and Kai Brittani White
Deidre Goodwin and Jeff Sullivan
Alysha Morgan and Deidre Goodwin
Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Deidre Goodwin
AJ Lockhart and Deidre Goodwin
Deidre Goodwin and Kai Brittani White
Deidre Goodwin and Jaret Landon
Deidre Goodwin and Francesca Ferrari
Alia Munsch and Deidre Goodwin
Jaret Landon with the cast-Francesca Ferrari, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Alysha Morgan, Mars Rucker and Alia Munsch
