Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night at the John W Engeman Theater Northport

Smokey Joe's Cafe officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below! Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca Farrari as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Storm Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael and Kai Brittani White as B.J.

The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).

