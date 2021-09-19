Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night at the John W Engeman Theater Northport

Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Sep. 19, 2021  

Smokey Joe's Cafe officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below! Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca Farrari as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Storm Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael and Kai Brittani White as B.J.

The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).


Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alysha Morgan, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Devinre Adams, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Jeff Sullivan

Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alysha Morgan, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Devinre Adams, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Jeff Sullivan

Christopher Brasfield and Francesca Ferrari

Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alysha Morgan, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Devinre Adams, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Jeff Sullivan

Devinre Adams and Elizabeth Yetunde Adable

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Francesca Ferrari

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Francesca Ferrari

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale

Francesca Ferrari

Alysha Morgan

Mars Rucker

Zenni Corbin

Musical Director Jaret Landon and tonight's band-Darnell White, Joel Levy, Gary Meyer, Ray Sabatello, Russel Brown and Josh Endlich

Laura Shubert joins with Musical Director Jaret Landon and tonight's band-Darnell White, Joel Levy, Gary Meyer, Ray Sabatello, Russel Brown and Josh Endlich

Christopher Brasfield

Devinre Adams

Jeff Sullivan

Jaret Landon (Music Director)

Brian Maurice Kinnard

Kai Brittani White

Alia Munsch

AJ Lockhart

Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker

Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker

Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Kai Brittani White

Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker

Director and Choreographer Deidre Goodwin joins the cast-Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker

The Director and Choreographer Deidre Goodwin joins the entire cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe that includes-Devine Adams, Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alia Munsch, Taseim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Jeff Sullivan, Kai Brittani White, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Zenni Corbin, AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan

Tasheim Ramsey Pack

Mars Rucker, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Alysha Morgan and Alia Munsch

Alysha Morgan and Alia Munsch

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Kai Brittani White

AJ Lockhart and Devinre Adams

AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Christopher Brasfield

Christopher Brasfield and Kai Brittani White

Deidre Goodwin and Jeff Sullivan

Alysha Morgan and Deidre Goodwin

Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale and Deidre Goodwin

AJ Lockhart and Deidre Goodwin

Deidre Goodwin and Kai Brittani White

Deidre Goodwin and Jaret Landon

Deidre Goodwin and Francesca Ferrari

Alia Munsch and Deidre Goodwin

AJ Lockhart and Jeff Sullivan

Jaret Landon with the cast-Francesca Ferrari, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Alysha Morgan, Mars Rucker and Alia Munsch

The cast that includes- Devine Adams, Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alia Munsch, Taseim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Jeff Sullivan, Kai Brittani White, Elizabeth Yetunde Adabale, Zenni Corbin, AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan


