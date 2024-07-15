Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE Takes the Stage At The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has released first look production photos of LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical. Performances begin on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and run through Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Elle Woods appears to have it all until her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dances–this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical is directed by Trey Compton (Engeman: Once, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Off-Broadway: Yank!, White Lies; Regional: Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, The Ogunquit Playhouse, The Fulton, Riverside, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory) and choreographed by Jay Gamboa (Engeman: Mama Mia!; National Tour: PJ Masks, Hello Kitty; Regional: Stages St. Louis, Gateway Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, East West Players; Film/TV: The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $80 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater.

