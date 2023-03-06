Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse

Ragtime is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Cultural Arts Playhouse is presenting the Musical Ragtime, now through April 2nd. The Cultural Arts Playhouse is located at 170 Michael Drive, Syosset, NY and tickets can be purchased at cap.booktix.com.

Get a first look at photos below!

Ragtime is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow.

Set in the early 20th century, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States: African Americans, represented by Coalhouse Walker Jr., a Harlem musician; upper-class suburbanites, represented by Mother, the matriarch of a white upper-class family in New Rochelle, New York; and Eastern European immigrants, represented by Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia. The show also incorporates historical figures such as Harry Houdini, Evelyn Nesbit, Booker T. Washington, J. P. Morgan, Henry Ford, Stanford White, Harry Kendall Thaw, Admiral Peary, Matthew Henson, and Emma Goldman.

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Ragtime Cast

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Michael Newman

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Shiloh Bennett

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Jared Grossman and Sydnee LaBuda

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Shiloh Bennett

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Don Dowdell and Katie Massson

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
The cast

Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at The Cultural Arts Playhouse
Don Dowdell and Claire Daly




Patchogue Theatre to Present THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SERIAL KILLERS AND WHY THEY CAPTIVATE US Photo
Patchogue Theatre to Present THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SERIAL KILLERS AND WHY THEY CAPTIVATE US
The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us, hosted by Dr. Scott Bonn, one of the world's leading experts on criminal behavior, is coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, May 12 at 8pm.
The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Returns at Bay Street Photo
The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Returns at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County returns as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival, scheduled to take place May 5 through May 7 at Bay Street Theater.
Review: 9 TO 5 at CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: 9 TO 5 at CM Performing Arts Center
What did our critic think of 9 TO 5 at CM Performing Arts Center? Who doesn't love Dolly Parton? It seems that the cast and creative team of CM Performing Arts Center at the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre's production of 9 to 5 would agree with that sentiment, as their utter enjoyment and passion for the music and the story is truly palpable from the stage.
GHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatres Bayway Arts Center in March Photo
GHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in March
Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center will present 'Ghost the Musical' opening March 3rd, 2023 and running through March 19th, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Patchogue Theatre to Present THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SERIAL KILLERS AND WHY THEY CAPTIVATE USPatchogue Theatre to Present THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SERIAL KILLERS AND WHY THEY CAPTIVATE US
March 4, 2023

The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us, hosted by Dr. Scott Bonn, one of the world's leading experts on criminal behavior, is coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, May 12 at 8pm.
The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Returns at Bay StreetThe 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Returns at Bay Street
March 3, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County returns as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival, scheduled to take place May 5 through May 7 at Bay Street Theater.
GHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in MarchGHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center will present 'Ghost the Musical' opening March 3rd, 2023 and running through March 19th, 2023.
Cast Announced For THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman TheaterCast Announced For THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
February 28, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL. Performances begin on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. 
Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
February 27, 2023

See first look photos of CM Performing Arts' production of 9 to 5 The Musical, running from February 25 - March 11th.
share