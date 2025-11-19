Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre has released photos of its holiday production of Annie, directed by Valerie Wright and choreographed by Debbie Roshe, with music direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run November 13, 2025, through January 4, 2026, with an official opening on November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Van Ledtje stars as Annie, joined by Robert Gallagher as Daddy Warbucks, Kendal Hartse as Miss Hannigan, Cameron Anika Hill as Grace Farrell, Gabi Garcia as Lily, and Ben Marshall as Rooster. The cast also includes Lena Ballard Gross, Kyra Lynn Burke, Nina Cannistraci, Berlin Lee Charles, Violet Winter Cilen, Bobbie Celine Doherty, Arin Francis, Karina Gallagher, Ayaan Geer, Steven Gagliano, Olivia Hellin, Matt Henningsen, Madelynn Justice, JT Langlas, Saki Masuda*, Seraphina Diane Moger, Ricky Moyer, James Schultz as FDR, Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Audrey Wang, Ria Yamdagni, and Bogey as Sandy.

Based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The musical follows a young orphan determined to find her family in 1930s New York City and includes well-known songs such as “Tomorrow.”

The creative team includes scenic and projections design by Elizabeth Olson, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, costume design by Amanda Scanze, wig/hair/makeup design by Holly Romero, and props design by Callie Hester. Russell Brown serves as music coordinator. Daniel Vaughn* is the production stage manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti* as assistant stage manager. Pat Downes is technical director. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.