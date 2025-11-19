 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre

Running November 13, 2025–January 4, 2026 in Babylon.

By: Nov. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Argyle Theatre has released photos of its holiday production of Annie, directed by Valerie Wright and choreographed by Debbie Roshe, with music direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run November 13, 2025, through January 4, 2026, with an official opening on November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Van Ledtje stars as Annie, joined by Robert Gallagher as Daddy Warbucks, Kendal Hartse as Miss Hannigan, Cameron Anika Hill as Grace Farrell, Gabi Garcia as Lily, and Ben Marshall as Rooster. The cast also includes Lena Ballard Gross, Kyra Lynn Burke, Nina Cannistraci, Berlin Lee Charles, Violet Winter Cilen, Bobbie Celine Doherty, Arin Francis, Karina Gallagher, Ayaan Geer, Steven Gagliano, Olivia Hellin, Matt Henningsen, Madelynn Justice, JT Langlas, Saki Masuda*, Seraphina Diane Moger, Ricky Moyer, James Schultz as FDR, Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Audrey Wang, Ria Yamdagni, and Bogey as Sandy.

Based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The musical follows a young orphan determined to find her family in 1930s New York City and includes well-known songs such as “Tomorrow.”

The creative team includes scenic and projections design by Elizabeth Olson, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, costume design by Amanda Scanze, wig/hair/makeup design by Holly Romero, and props design by Callie Hester. Russell Brown serves as music coordinator. Daniel Vaughn* is the production stage manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti* as assistant stage manager. Pat Downes is technical director. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Gabi Garcia, Ben Marshall and Kendal Hartse

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje, Cameron Anika Hill and cast

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje, Robert Gallagher, Cameron Anika Hill and James Schultz with the company

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje, Bogey and Company.

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje and Robert Gallagher and company

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill, Charlotte Van Ledtje, Robert Gallagher and Company

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill, Charlotte Van Ledtje, and Robert Gallagher

Photos: First Look at ANNIE At The Argyle Theatre Image
Ayaan Geer, Nina Cannistraci, Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Charlotte Van Ledtje, Audrey Wang, Lena Ballard Gross, Violet Winter




Don't Miss a Long Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos