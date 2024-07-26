Photos: First Look At The CM Teens Educational Program's Summer Production Of LEGALLY BLONDE JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CM Teens Educational Program will present Legally Blonde Jr! See photos from the production.

Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally Blonde The Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons.

The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink! Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive.

As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

There are three chances to support Arts Education with CM Teens Presents: Legally Blonde Jr.!

Friday, July 26 at 7:30PM

Saturday, July 27 at 7:30PM

Sunday, July 28 at 2PM

For tickets, call the Box Office or visit www.CMPAC.com.

Photo Credit: Janette Pellegrini

The Cast of Legally Blonde Jr.

