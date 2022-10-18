Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center

Featuring two separate casts of kids, each equally talented, you're going to want to see it twice!

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

The CM Performing Arts Center has just opened their penultimate show of their 49th Season: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

See photos below!

Running until November 6th, Roald Dahl's tale of mischief and magic comes to life on the CM Stage! Featuring two separate casts of kids, each equally talented, you're going to want to see it twice!

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book of the same name, Matilda follows Matilda Wormwood, a bright little girl who immerses herself in books. Matilda is discarded and belittled by her dimwitted parents-her father insists on calling her a boy and harps on her "stupidity" for preferring reading to watching the telly-and her hostile headmistress, the outrageous and wicked Miss Trunchbull. Reclusive, but with an ever-growing imagination and sharp mind, and with a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda dreams of a better life, daring to take a stand against unjust forces and to grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Purple Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast

Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
Matilda Blue Cast



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Book The Job With Improv Audition Workshop With SJ Allocco-St. Germain, November 19Book The Job With Improv Audition Workshop With SJ Allocco-St. Germain, November 19
October 13, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a one-time audition workshop, Book the Job with Improv, led by professional casting director and producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain, on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.
Reciprocity Project Presents AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Showcasing Seven Short FilmsReciprocity Project Presents AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Showcasing Seven Short Films
October 13, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts  has announced the screening of The Reciprocity Project film series Amplifying Indigenous Voices on Sunday, November 13, at 5 p.m. The screening of seven short films will be followed by a talkback presented by contemporary fine art photographer and filmmaker Jeremy Dennis. All proceeds from the screening will go to benefit Ma's House, a nonprofit art space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.
THE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This MonthTHE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This Month
October 10, 2022

The famous radio mystery, The Panama Hat, will be presented by The Viking Theater Company as a live reading over Zoom at The Mystery Book and Video Club of The Salmagundi Club, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:00PM, 47 5th Avenue at 12th Street.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURGCast and Creative Team Announced for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG
October 6, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and creative team of the 2022 Literature Live! production All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes.
David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural CenterDavid Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural Center
October 6, 2022

Following the success from David Gilna's World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January, the award-winning Irish Playwright will return to New York for a third time this year to perform at The Greek Cultural Center on Wednesday 2nd November.