Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie.

Feb. 27, 2023  

See first look photos of CM Performing Arts' production of 9 to 5 The Musical, running from February 25 - March 11th.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

For Tickets, you can call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/9to5.

Photo Credit: Jackie St. Louis

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5

Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts
The Cast of 9 TO 5




New Perspective Lecture Series Presents HIDDEN COSMOPOLITANISM OF THE ARAB WORLD by Ken Do Photo
New Perspective Lecture Series Presents HIDDEN COSMOPOLITANISM OF THE ARAB WORLD by Ken Dorph
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a new lecture series entitled New Perspectives, a forum for local voices and experts in their field to bring critical issues to East End audiences. The first two talks are presented by Sag Harbor resident and Middle East expert, Ken Dorph.
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three Photo
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
What did our critic think of SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three?
Hamptons Comedy Festival Comes To Bay Street in 2023 Photo
Hamptons Comedy Festival Comes To Bay Street in 2023
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced three nights of the Hamptons Comedy Festival, presented by Long Island Comedy Festival, bringing top comedians from across New York to the East End this spring and fall 2023.
Bay Street Hosts Benefit Relief Concert For Earthquake Victims Photo
Bay Street Hosts Benefit Relief Concert For Earthquake Victims
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced A Concert For Syria and Turkey, a humanitarian relief concert in support of the victims of the 2023 Kahramanmaras Earthquake, on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


New Perspective Lecture Series Presents HIDDEN COSMOPOLITANISM OF THE ARAB WORLD by Ken DorphNew Perspective Lecture Series Presents HIDDEN COSMOPOLITANISM OF THE ARAB WORLD by Ken Dorph
February 24, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a new lecture series entitled New Perspectives, a forum for local voices and experts in their field to bring critical issues to East End audiences. The first two talks are presented by Sag Harbor resident and Middle East expert, Ken Dorph.
Hamptons Comedy Festival Comes To Bay Street in 2023Hamptons Comedy Festival Comes To Bay Street in 2023
February 23, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced three nights of the Hamptons Comedy Festival, presented by Long Island Comedy Festival, bringing top comedians from across New York to the East End this spring and fall 2023.
Bay Street Hosts Benefit Relief Concert For Earthquake VictimsBay Street Hosts Benefit Relief Concert For Earthquake Victims
February 22, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced A Concert For Syria and Turkey, a humanitarian relief concert in support of the victims of the 2023 Kahramanmaras Earthquake, on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.
Casting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at CM Performing Arts CenterCasting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at CM Performing Arts Center
February 21, 2023

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star studded cast of The Sound of Music, running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre ThreePhotos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
February 19, 2023

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, running at Theatre Three through March 18th, showcases the early works of Broadway's greatest composer: Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue. Check out photos here!
share