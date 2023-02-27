Photos: First Look At 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts

See first look photos of CM Performing Arts' production of 9 to 5 The Musical, running from February 25 - March 11th.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

For Tickets, you can call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/9to5.

Photo Credit: Jackie St. Louis