Photo Flash: First Look at Secret Theatre's RENT

The Secret Theater in Long Island City present Jonathan Larson's Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning musical RENT.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Set in the East Village of New York City and based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Leading the cast are Evan Maltby (Puffs, Born Blue) as Mark, Kurt Phelan (American Idiot, Dirty Dancing) as Roger, Alex Lugo (20th Anniversary Tour of RENT), as Mimi. With Miriam Pultro as Maureen, Jade Litaker as Joanne, Jordan Ho as Angel, Kedrick Faulk as Collins, and Saidu Sinlah as Benny. Rounding out the ensemble are Kiara Davis, Chris Alexey Diaz, Lisbeth Celis, Bryan Songy, Rori Nogee, Morgan Bartholick, Kate Anderson-Song, Darion Matthews, Donavon Chambers, and Anthony Logan Cole.

Directed by Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair - Broadway/West End, Side Show- Broadway), music direction by Justin Baldridge, costume design by Antonio Consuegra, set design by Cesar Renero, lighting design by Jonathan Cottle. RENT is produced by Richard Mazda, with Joe Reault as associate producer, and Natalie Chernicoff as production stage manager.

Performances begin September 19th and run through October 6th at The Secret Theatr e 44-02 23rd St, Long Island City, NY.

Tickets are available at http://secrettheatre.showare.com/SecretRent

Photo Credit: Reiko Yanagi



The cast of RENT at Secret Theatre

RENT at Secret Theatre

RENT at Secret Theatre

RENT at Secret Theatre

The cast of RENT at Secret Theatre

Saidu Sinlah, Kurt Phelan, Even Maltby, and the cast

Kedrick Faulk and Jordan Ho

Alex Lugo





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You