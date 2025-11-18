Patchogue Theatre To Welcome Comedian Joe Avati This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Joe Avati on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are currently priced at $50–$70, including fees.

Avati, an Australian-born comedian with Italian heritage, has toured internationally for more than three decades and is known for his material focused on culturally diverse family experiences. His work has attracted a multi-generational audience and is noted for avoiding profanity while addressing topics drawn from daily life and personal observation.

JOE AVATI

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: $50–$70 (including fees)

Purchase: In person at Patchogue Theatre, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11724437

Public on-sale: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.