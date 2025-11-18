 tracker
Patchogue Theatre To Welcome Comedian Joe Avati This Summer

Performance scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on June 27, 2026 on the Patchogue Theatre main stage.

By: Nov. 18, 2025
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Joe Avati on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are currently priced at $50–$70, including fees.

Avati, an Australian-born comedian with Italian heritage, has toured internationally for more than three decades and is known for his material focused on culturally diverse family experiences. His work has attracted a multi-generational audience and is noted for avoiding profanity while addressing topics drawn from daily life and personal observation.

JOE AVATI

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Venue: Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: $50–$70 (including fees)
Purchase: In person at Patchogue Theatre, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11724437
Public on-sale: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

 




