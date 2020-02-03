Patchogue Theatre Has Teamed Up With United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island For Artist Appreciation Event

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced a partnership with United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Long Island highlighting the Inaugural Art Appreciation Event to be held the month of February at the theatre located at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

"I am extremely excited to be teaming up with The Patchogue Theatre and the Patchogue community to promote UCP of Long Island's amazing and inspirational artistry, hand-crafted and painted by our incredible individuals," said Judith McCowan, President and CEO of UCP of Long Island.

For the entire month of February, paintings created by UCP-LI's Individuals in the Adult Day Art Program will be available for viewing to the public at the historic Patchogue Theatre, right in the heart of The Patchogue Village.

The Patchogue Theatre, a non-profit organization that enriches, educates, and entertains a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists has been open for business since December of 1998.

"It is an honor to join UCP of Long Island as a community partner to showcase the outstanding artistry work from their talented individuals," said Gary Hygom, Executive Director of The Patchogue Theatre.

The Patchogue Theatre will feature a total of 19 artists in the exhibit with 36 pieces of work to be viewed outside their famous auditorium.

To highpoint the month long event, on Wednesday, February 26, The Patchogue Theatre, in conjunction with UCP of Long Island, will host a special night highlighting the exhibit and our talented artists. Attendees will be shown the uniqueness of the paintings created by individuals with disabilities in UCP-LI's Adult Art Program. This program was introduced to help them strengthen their fine motor-skills, relieve tightness caused by Cerebral Palsy, Arthritis and other conditions.

With every stroke of the brush, UCP-LI's artists demonstrate their skills. Each artist embraces his or her unique talent, using adaptive tools when needed and exploring unconventional techniques such as painting with bubble wrap, chopsticks, Brillo, chicken wire, among others.

The end result is always something beautiful and special. The arts build relationships and "open doors" as UCP-LI's artists participate in events throughout the Long Island community where they can sell their work and showcase their many abilities.

UCP of Long Island provides residential care in 31 homes across Suffolk County, serving two residential homes in the town of Patchogue.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts was named a Finalist in the Claire Friedlander Arts & Culture Award category in The 8th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards.





