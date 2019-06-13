PIANOFEST Announced In The Hamptons

One of the premier piano festivals in the US, Pianofest in the Hamptons announces its 2019 season concerts in Southampton, East Hampton, and Westhampton.

In addition to the Southampton Cultural Center, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and Avram Theater, Pianofest expands this year to include two additional concerts at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

Each concert features curated, world-class piano music performed by exceptional emerging talent and an opportunity to meet the artists at post-concert receptions. Pianofest's director Paul Schenly provides musical commentary from the stage.

SOUTHAMPTON CONCERTS

Levitas Center for the Arts

Southampton Cultural Center

25 Pond Lane

Monday, June 24, 5 PM (Season Opening)

Avram Theater, Southampton

239 Montauk Highway

All concerts begin at 5 PM.

Monday, July 1

Monday, July 8

Monday, July 15

Monday, July 22

Monday, July 29

Monday, August 5

Monday, August 12

EAST HAMPTON CONCERTS

St. Luke's Episcopal Church

18 James Lane, East Hampton

All concerts begin at 6 PM.

Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday, August 7

WESTHAMPTON CONCERTS

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

All concerts begin at 7 PM.

Thursday, June 27

Thursday, August 8

All tickets are $20 per person (students free) at the door only for Southampton and East Hampton concerts. Tickets are $23 at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. No reservations needed. All concerts are followed by receptions to meet the artists and mingle with Hamptons' society. For further information please call 631-329-9115. Learn more at pianofest.com.

Last summer was the first time Pianofest pursued live-streaming and reached nearly 10,000 views in total. With the help of Artist-in-Residence Konstantin Soukhovetski, Pianofest streamed the Monday night concerts in Southampton throughout the entire season. The organization looks forward to pursuing more live-streaming this coming summer. Details will be announced on Pianofest's Facebook page.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You