PIANOFEST Announced In The Hamptons
One of the premier piano festivals in the US, Pianofest in the Hamptons announces its 2019 season concerts in Southampton, East Hampton, and Westhampton.
In addition to the Southampton Cultural Center, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and Avram Theater, Pianofest expands this year to include two additional concerts at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.
Each concert features curated, world-class piano music performed by exceptional emerging talent and an opportunity to meet the artists at post-concert receptions. Pianofest's director Paul Schenly provides musical commentary from the stage.
SOUTHAMPTON CONCERTS
Levitas Center for the Arts
Southampton Cultural Center
25 Pond Lane
- Monday, June 24, 5 PM (Season Opening)
Avram Theater, Southampton
239 Montauk Highway
All concerts begin at 5 PM.
- Monday, July 1
- Monday, July 8
- Monday, July 15
- Monday, July 22
- Monday, July 29
- Monday, August 5
- Monday, August 12
EAST HAMPTON CONCERTS
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
18 James Lane, East Hampton
All concerts begin at 6 PM.
- Wednesday, June 26
- Wednesday, July 10
- Wednesday, July 24
- Wednesday, August 7
WESTHAMPTON CONCERTS
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
All concerts begin at 7 PM.
- Thursday, June 27
- Thursday, August 8
All tickets are $20 per person (students free) at the door only for Southampton and East Hampton concerts. Tickets are $23 at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. No reservations needed. All concerts are followed by receptions to meet the artists and mingle with Hamptons' society. For further information please call 631-329-9115. Learn more at pianofest.com.
Last summer was the first time Pianofest pursued live-streaming and reached nearly 10,000 views in total. With the help of Artist-in-Residence Konstantin Soukhovetski, Pianofest streamed the Monday night concerts in Southampton throughout the entire season. The organization looks forward to pursuing more live-streaming this coming summer. Details will be announced on Pianofest's Facebook page.