National Theatre Live's HENRY V Screens At Bay Street This January
The story of the young King Henry V taking England into battle with France is brought to life by Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a screening of The National Theatre's vivid contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry V on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. As one of Shakespeare's hugely popular histories, the story of the young King Henry V taking England into battle with France is brought to life by Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington.
Originally filmed live onstage in London in April 2022, the production is a vivid contemporary adaptation set to modern dress filled with iconic speeches, spectacular performances, and mesmerizing military action. Game of Thrones fans know Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, but as Henry V he is in his "commanding element" (Daily Telegraph). Directed by Max Webster, the show was received enthusiastically by audiences and press alike who praised the "broodingly impressive" (Time Out) production as "astonishing in its power" (The i).
Broadcasting to over 700 cinemas around the globe, National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to the screen. This presentation is the first of to-be-announced National Theatre Live programming at Bay Street Theater!
Additional information about the show can be found HERE. Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.
Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.
Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.
