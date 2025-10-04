Modern Classics to Present Immersive Soirée FIVE LESBIANS EATING QUICHE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will present an immersive soirée hosted by the Sisters of Gertrude Stein in Five Lesbians Eating Quiche throughout November 2025.

Written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, and directed by Julie Lorson, Five Lesbians Eating Quiche is the winner of the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival.

The cast includes Samantha Wright, Linda Luckman, Laurie Atlas, Deb Rupy, Rita Sarli, Valeria Stazzone, Staci Rosenberg-Simons, Meredith Spencer, Theresa Fiorito, and Chloe Adamcyzk.

It's 1956, and the "war widows" of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein have gathered for their annual quiche breakfast. They are celebrating sisterhood, tradition, and of course, eggy goodness. Just as the sisters prepare to crown the best quiche this year, the unthinkable happens: nuclear war breaks out.

Trapped in their meeting hall, the society’s carefully composed manners begin to crack like egg shells. Amid air raid sirens and shocking revelations, the women discover surprising truths about themselves and each other. These confessions go far beyond their shared love of quiche.

The threat of annihilation arrives, it brings out everyone’s true colors. Equal parts absurd and heartfelt, this comedy invites the audience to join the “widows” of the society as they embrace who they really are before it is too late.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on November 8, 9, 14, 15, 21 and 22, and at 2 p.m. on November 16 and 23.