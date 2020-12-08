Long Island's Newest Theatre Company Brings Theatre Into Your Home

A new theatre company here on Long Island, OPEN STAGE WORKS wanted to be able to offer at home viewers the ability to escape reality for a fraction of the cost of what a live theatre performance would cost. For just $10, you can immerse yourself into a brand new workshopped production of EBENEEZER.

EBENEZER is a true Black Box Theatre experience in the sense that there are no sets. In order to keep production costs low and ticket prices low, the creative team decided to rely on the core elements of theatre - The story, the acting, and the music.

While A Christmas Carol is known the world over, EBENEZER is a more gothic and dark approach to this timeless classic. With that in mind, the creative team sought out an ensemble of some of Long Island's best actors who are not only well known in the Long Island Theatre scene, but also the Haunted House scene.

Portraying the roles of Jacob Marley and Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come is Al Calienes, most well known as the founder and executive director of Circus Renaldo, a circus act that has toured the entire country along with his wife Lou who brings some of her circus character acting into EBENEZER as well as the roles of Tiny Tim and Young Ebenezer. Long Island Theatre veteran Brendan Noble will be tackling the roles of Fred and The Ghost of Christmas Past. Just last year, Noble penned and directed his own variation of A Christmas Carol called The Holiday Spirit for Kids For Kids Productions. Luke John Vanderputten rounds out the spirit performers as The Ghost of Christmas Present. Vanderputten is a highly sought after actor in the Haunted House circuit and has been a featured haunter for both Chambers of Hell and Schmitt's Farm.

As for Scrooge himself, Robert J Frankenberg, who not only penned this workshopped script of EBENEZER, will be taking on the titular role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He's also pulling extra weight as he also composed the score. Frankenberg's talents are known across the country as both a composer and haunted house designer.

Filling out the rest of the cast is Eric Bayer as Fezziwig/Gentleman Visitor, Natalie Govea as Scrooge's Sweetheart/Gothic Host, Jeremy Bixson as Bob Cratchit and Guiliana Werner as Mrs. Cratchit.

Abiding by the NY State rules of restricted gatherings, this cast of 9 puts them just under the 10 person cutoff. The script and staging was curtailed specifically to be COVID compliant.

Open Stage Works invites you to leave the mortal realm and be transported to an ethereal plane where spirits walk amongst us. The multi camera recorded production will premiere next Saturday, December 19th. Ticket holders can view the productions once per ticket at the time of their own choosing once released. While Tickets are only $10, Donations to help support the arts are strongly encouraged and can be done in the same transaction

For Tickets: https://openstageworks.ticketspice.com/ebenezer-a-ghost-show?fbclid=IwAR1Oe397OCTxpIw62KJI_zMFpmmZkDRQZE_D-udvp5T2gF59Am_HNn5_tdU

For more information about Open Stage Works: www.OpenStageWorksNY.com

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You