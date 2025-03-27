Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to Launch Local Filmmakers Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame has launched a monthly ‘LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series,’ which turns the spotlight on Long Island directors and their films. The series will feature a variety of dramas, horror films, comedies, and documentaries, among other genres. The series will run at LIMEHOF’s museum location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook. Attendance is free for LIMEHOF members and general admission ticket price for non-members.

“Since LIMEHOF is no longer just a ’Music Hall of Fame,’ it is looking to raise awareness about other Long Island entertainers, such as filmmakers,” said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman. “LIMEHOF is open to working with other arts organizations to select worthy filmmakers who would benefit from a special screening in a unique museum setting.”

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. Each participating filmmaker will have the opportunity to screen his or her film in the LIMEHOF museum theater and participate in a Q&A on the Hall of Fame stage. Screenings will also be promoted on LIMEHOF’s website, social media pages, newsletters, and in the traditional media. Additionally, filmmaker interviews will be featured on The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Podcast, which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all other leading podcast platforms.

The ‘LIMEHOF Long Island Filmmakers Series’ will take place once a month on Saturday afternoons. The first two films to be screened are:

Saturday, April 19th 1 p.m. — Maria Capp, The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma, a Native American Folklore Thriller.

Saturday, May 17th 1 p.m. — Sean King Screamwalkers, the ultimate 90's style slasher experience.

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information, contact Tom Needham at 631 394-8387.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

