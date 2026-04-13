Leslie Jones To Bring I’M HOT Tour To Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Leslie Jones: I’M HOT TOUR, with Leslie Jones scheduled to perform October 8, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in Patchogue, New York.

Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, as well as a Writers Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on Saturday Night Live. She was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

In addition to her stand-up work, Jones recently appeared in the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and previously starred in Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy. She also served as a guest host on The Daily Show and co-hosts the podcast The Fckry with Lenny Marcus.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $47 to $67, including fees. They will go on sale to the public April 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.